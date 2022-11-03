Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Overturned big rigs shut down Hartwell Highway in Elbert County
Elbert County officials say Hartwell Highway is shut down in both directions while crews investigate and work to clear two overturned commercial trucks that wrecked mid-morning Tuesday. The crash occurred in the area of Deer Run Road. Detours are in place until the wreck is cleared and clean-up is completed.
Developing story: several crews respond to fire at Forsyth County storage unit
Several fire units responded to a fire at 4630 Canton Highway on the morning of Monday, November 7(Image by Forsyth County Fire Department) This article has been updated with a photo from the fire scene.
accesswdun.com
GSP charges White County man in January traffic death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
fox5atlanta.com
Out-of-control vehicle crashes into Cherokee County fire station, transformer
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A group of Cherokee County firefighters are being temporarily relocated after an accident left their station without power Sunday afternoon. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were inside Fire Station 24 on 1000 River Park Boulevard when they heard a loud explosion.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other n. GA counties, but subtropical storm Nicole not on track to hit north Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties due to subtropical storm Nicole, but adds that the storm is not headed our way. The NWS writes that there is no hazardous weather expected today, and that on its current trajectory the...
78-Year-Old Seigfried Otto Stritzl Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain. The crash happened on Thursday evening that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Seigfried Otto Stritzl of Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck
An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
At least One Person Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
Gwinnett Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened just east of Bethesda Church Road. Authorities said the crash happened when an eastbound car sideswiped another and continued to drive across the median. The car then struck another traveling westbound.
Historic Cobb County bridge protective beam hit once again, this time by a cookie delivery van
COBB COUNTY, Ga — It’s a frequent target for drivers –— and it has happened once again. Historic Concord Covered Bridge in Smyrna was temporarily closed on Halloween after a delivery van hit a protective beam, Cobb County officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
accesswdun.com
One person killed in Hall County shooting
One person was killed Tuesday following a shooting in Hall County. Details were extremely limited as of 12:30 p.m., but the Hall County Sheriff's Office said they were actively investigating the incident off Old Athens Road. Authorities had not released details about what led to the shooting or the exact...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Planning Commission recommends Lanier Tech housing complex
The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend a 58-acre rezoning, allowing for a housing complex south of Lanier Tech in Gainesville. The Commission heard from Jonathan Collins, President of the Capstone Property Group, who seeks to adjust the current zoning of a portion of land at the end of Lanier Tech Drive. Currently, the road runs to a dead-end but that may change as Collins drew one step closer to approval. The development will host 370 units of multi-family housing, focusing on one and two-bedroom apartments. With the proximity to Lanier Tech, it is Collins’ hope they can provide ease of access and affordable housing to students.
accesswdun.com
Georgia sees another drop in gas prices, continues to be the cheapest in the country
As gas prices continue to drop across the state, for the second week in a row Gainesville was listed as one of the top three cities statewide with some of the cheapest gas. According to the Monday morning fuel report released by AAA, the state average is still the cheapest in the country at $3.12, while Gainesville’s average is $3.00.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened when a car traveling eastbound sideswiped another and then proceeded to drive across the median where the vehicle struck another car traveling westbound. The driver of the...
accesswdun.com
NGMC Chief of Emergency Services wins Governor Nathan Deal Award
The Medical Chief of Emergency Services at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Dr. Mohak Davé was recently given the Governor Nathan Deal Award for Trauma Excellence at the Region 2 Trauma Advisory Committee’s Northeast Georgia Trauma Symposium on October 28. Dr. Davé has been a leader in trauma care...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: 3-vehicle crash Friday night in Walton County sends 1 driver to the hospital, 1 to jail
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 5, 2022) – A 3-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night sends one driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another to jail for driving under the influence. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC Ethan Smith, Vehicle 1, a Hyundai Santa Cruz, was traveling...
1 dead in five-car crash in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say one person is dead after a crash involving five cars. Police tweeted out early Sunday morning that the crash happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway westbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One death was reported, but there...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb restaurant update: Cherokee Chophouse, Chopt openings
More than two years after the Cherokee Cattle Co. closed on Canton Road, its long-promised successor is set to open. Cherokee Chophouse will serve its first meals Wednesday for dinner, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sunday. Updates on that account have been picking up in recent weeks...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and foreigners arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. ZONE 7. Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
accesswdun.com
White’s Mill Park nature trail officially open in Winder
City of Winder leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on Thursday afternoon for White’s Mill Park nature trail. Mayor David Maynard, who cut the ribbon, was joined by Councilmembers Shannon Hammond, Kobi Kilgore, Sonny Morris, Travis Singley and Jimmy Terrell. The 2.3-mile trail, which is located off State...
