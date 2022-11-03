The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend a 58-acre rezoning, allowing for a housing complex south of Lanier Tech in Gainesville. The Commission heard from Jonathan Collins, President of the Capstone Property Group, who seeks to adjust the current zoning of a portion of land at the end of Lanier Tech Drive. Currently, the road runs to a dead-end but that may change as Collins drew one step closer to approval. The development will host 370 units of multi-family housing, focusing on one and two-bedroom apartments. With the proximity to Lanier Tech, it is Collins’ hope they can provide ease of access and affordable housing to students.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO