Hall County, GA

accesswdun.com

Overturned big rigs shut down Hartwell Highway in Elbert County

Elbert County officials say Hartwell Highway is shut down in both directions while crews investigate and work to clear two overturned commercial trucks that wrecked mid-morning Tuesday. The crash occurred in the area of Deer Run Road. Detours are in place until the wreck is cleared and clean-up is completed.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP charges White County man in January traffic death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck

An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
ELBERTON, GA
accesswdun.com

One person killed in Hall County shooting

One person was killed Tuesday following a shooting in Hall County. Details were extremely limited as of 12:30 p.m., but the Hall County Sheriff's Office said they were actively investigating the incident off Old Athens Road. Authorities had not released details about what led to the shooting or the exact...
accesswdun.com

Hall County Planning Commission recommends Lanier Tech housing complex

The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend a 58-acre rezoning, allowing for a housing complex south of Lanier Tech in Gainesville. The Commission heard from Jonathan Collins, President of the Capstone Property Group, who seeks to adjust the current zoning of a portion of land at the end of Lanier Tech Drive. Currently, the road runs to a dead-end but that may change as Collins drew one step closer to approval. The development will host 370 units of multi-family housing, focusing on one and two-bedroom apartments. With the proximity to Lanier Tech, it is Collins’ hope they can provide ease of access and affordable housing to students.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

NGMC Chief of Emergency Services wins Governor Nathan Deal Award

The Medical Chief of Emergency Services at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Dr. Mohak Davé was recently given the Governor Nathan Deal Award for Trauma Excellence at the Region 2 Trauma Advisory Committee’s Northeast Georgia Trauma Symposium on October 28. Dr. Davé has been a leader in trauma care...
GAINESVILLE, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb restaurant update: Cherokee Chophouse, Chopt openings

More than two years after the Cherokee Cattle Co. closed on Canton Road, its long-promised successor is set to open. Cherokee Chophouse will serve its first meals Wednesday for dinner, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sunday. Updates on that account have been picking up in recent weeks...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

White’s Mill Park nature trail officially open in Winder

City of Winder leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on Thursday afternoon for White’s Mill Park nature trail. Mayor David Maynard, who cut the ribbon, was joined by Councilmembers Shannon Hammond, Kobi Kilgore, Sonny Morris, Travis Singley and Jimmy Terrell. The 2.3-mile trail, which is located off State...
WINDER, GA

