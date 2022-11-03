ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, WV

Canaan Valley Resort to Host Thanksgiving Dinner, Weekend Activities Nov. 24-27

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Canaan Valley Resort will host a festive, family-centered Thanksgiving dinner, as well as a weekend full of activities, for guests near and far November 24-27.

“Nestled in the highest mountain valley in the Eastern U.S., Canaan Valley Resort provides a cozy and scenic getaway for families and couples looking to spend time together this Thanksgiving holiday,” said Matt Baker, resort general manager.

On Thanksgiving Day, the resort will host a lavish buffet dinner from noon to 5pm. The menu features Oven Roast Turkey, Maple Glazed Salmon, Roast Prime Rib of Beef au Jus, Glazed Virginia Ham, and a host of traditional sides, salads, soups, and desserts. The cost is $45 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12, and free for those age five and under with a paying adult. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (304) 866-4121 x2655.

Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy ice skating (weather dependent) on the outdoor rink, craft making opportunities, family game competitions and other activities. The resort’s trail system offers miles of scenery and is the perfect way to walk off Thanksgiving dinner while enjoying the unique high mountain valley ecosystem.

For reservations or additional information, contact the resort at 800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.canaanresort.com.

