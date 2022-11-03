Read full article on original website
West Forest Students Solve Escape Room
TIONESTA, Pa. – During the After-School program in October, grades 4-6 students at West Forest participated in an Escape Room Challenge. They had to solve puzzles and work as a team in order to crack the code. When they opened the Key Chest, there was a sweet treat inside for everyone to share.
Busti Takes Top Spot in Nov. 6 Penn York Winter Trap League Shoot
CELORON, NY – The Penn York Winter Trap League met on Nov. 6 at the Celoron Trap Club with 85 shooters present. There was not a perfect score shot this week. High Sub Junior Male was Hunter Kestler with 35, High Sub Junior Female was Izabella Hurlburt with 32, High Junior Male was KC Johnson with 42, High Junior Female was Lydia Covert with 44, High Lady was Cindy Cable with 46, High Vet was Dean Spiridon and Rick Espin with 48, High Senior Vet was Bill Congdon and Jim Kestler, Sr. with 47, and High Super Senior Vet was Jack Kostkas with 46.
Eck, Seyler Atop Varsity Teams at Valley Bowling
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Underclassmen led the way for the Valley Bowling Center Varsity Teams for the week ending Oct. 29. Youngsville sophomore Konnor Eck paced the boys’ teams with a 610 for the week, while Warren freshman Lillian Seyler lead the girls’ team with a 618. Seyler...
Eisenhower to Face Cambridge Springs in D10 Semis at WMF
SHARON, Pa. – The Eisenhower Knights won’t have to travel far for their District 10 Class 1A football semifinal against Cambridge Springs. The top-seeded Knights and fourth-seeded Blue Devils will square off for the right to play in the D10 championship on Saturday at War Memorial Field in Warren. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Grazing Field Day at Wilson Land & Cattle Co.
TIONESTA, Pa. – Approximately 100 people gathered at the Wilson Land & Cattle Co. on Oct. 14 for a grazing field day focusing on “improving land while lowering costs.”. Russ Wilson, the owner of the farm, said, “It was the best field day that we have had on our farm.”
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Daycation: Smicksburg offers a rural retreat 60 miles from Pittsburgh
Unplug and unwind with a rural road trip retreat to Amish country in Indiana County. A daycation to Smicksburg offers a glimpse into a large Amish population living a simpler, agricultural lifestyle rich in their religious beliefs. More than 300 Amish families reside in the Smicksburg area, co-existing among those...
Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.
A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
Butler School District involving local authorities with behavior problems at high school
BUTLER COUNTY — Butler Senior High school leaders are getting several law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office involved to solve problems within the district. Brian White, the district’s superintendent sent a letter to families saying they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior issues...
BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar
BUTLER, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar. According to Butler City police, emergency units were called to Eau Claire Street Cafe at around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of a fight.
Brockway Man Allegedly Throws Bottle at Girlfriend’s Face During Argument
<BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man was arraigned on assault charges after police say he threw a bottle at his girlfriend’s face during an argument, causing her to bleed during an argument. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Ryan Michael...
Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
14-year-old found with gun in stolen car in Mercer County, owner found dead
When searching the car, police found a handgun.
Police investigating after fight leads to stabbing in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Butler County man is in custody following an argument that escalated into a stabbing outside a local restaurant.Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Butler City Police, Butler Ambulance Service, and the Butler Fire Department responded to 416 Eau Claire Street. A fight between two patrons, Christopher Boltz, 40, and Jonathon Fusaro-Podobensky, 30, led to Fusaro-Podobensky being stabbed in the abdomen by Boltz, the Butler City Police Department said via a press release.Boltz was soon taken into custody without incident and later placed in Butler County Prison to await arraignment. The victim was treated by local EMS personnel and flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh trauma hospital, the press release added. Fusaro-Podobensky is currently in stable condition, per police.A preliminary investigation appears that the two men were engaged in a fight after both were separated. Boltz then obtained a knife and stabbed Fusaro-Podobensky. The reason for the altercation is still unknown, police said.Boltz was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Simple Assault. Fusaro-Podobensky also was charged with Simple Assault.
Local animal shelter struggling with food supplies
The Butler County Humane Society is trying to juggle an influx of new animals. At one point, they reached critically low levels of pet food. So low, they canceled their monthly food giveaway in September and October.
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Warren County Law Enforcement to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Device
WARREN, Pa. – By the end of the year, Warren County law enforcement officers will have the opportunity to request breath tests for drivers suspected of using marijuana, much like they would for alcohol, thanks to a new pilot program. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene and Cannabix Technologies...
