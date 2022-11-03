ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marienville, PA

yourdailylocal.com

West Forest Students Solve Escape Room

TIONESTA, Pa. – During the After-School program in October, grades 4-6 students at West Forest participated in an Escape Room Challenge. They had to solve puzzles and work as a team in order to crack the code. When they opened the Key Chest, there was a sweet treat inside for everyone to share.
TIONESTA, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Busti Takes Top Spot in Nov. 6 Penn York Winter Trap League Shoot

CELORON, NY – The Penn York Winter Trap League met on Nov. 6 at the Celoron Trap Club with 85 shooters present. There was not a perfect score shot this week. High Sub Junior Male was Hunter Kestler with 35, High Sub Junior Female was Izabella Hurlburt with 32, High Junior Male was KC Johnson with 42, High Junior Female was Lydia Covert with 44, High Lady was Cindy Cable with 46, High Vet was Dean Spiridon and Rick Espin with 48, High Senior Vet was Bill Congdon and Jim Kestler, Sr. with 47, and High Super Senior Vet was Jack Kostkas with 46.
CELORON, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Eck, Seyler Atop Varsity Teams at Valley Bowling

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Underclassmen led the way for the Valley Bowling Center Varsity Teams for the week ending Oct. 29. Youngsville sophomore Konnor Eck paced the boys’ teams with a 610 for the week, while Warren freshman Lillian Seyler lead the girls’ team with a 618. Seyler...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Eisenhower to Face Cambridge Springs in D10 Semis at WMF

SHARON, Pa. – The Eisenhower Knights won’t have to travel far for their District 10 Class 1A football semifinal against Cambridge Springs. The top-seeded Knights and fourth-seeded Blue Devils will square off for the right to play in the D10 championship on Saturday at War Memorial Field in Warren. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Grazing Field Day at Wilson Land & Cattle Co.

TIONESTA, Pa. – Approximately 100 people gathered at the Wilson Land & Cattle Co. on Oct. 14 for a grazing field day focusing on “improving land while lowering costs.”. Russ Wilson, the owner of the farm, said, “It was the best field day that we have had on our farm.”
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.

A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
TITUSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brockway Man Allegedly Throws Bottle at Girlfriend’s Face During Argument

<BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man was arraigned on assault charges after police say he threw a bottle at his girlfriend’s face during an argument, causing her to bleed during an argument. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Ryan Michael...
BROCKWAY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating after fight leads to stabbing in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Butler County man is in custody following an argument that escalated into a stabbing outside a local restaurant.Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Butler City Police, Butler Ambulance Service, and the Butler Fire Department responded to 416 Eau Claire Street. A fight between two patrons, Christopher Boltz, 40, and Jonathon Fusaro-Podobensky, 30, led to Fusaro-Podobensky being stabbed in the abdomen by Boltz, the Butler City Police Department said via a press release.Boltz was soon taken into custody without incident and later placed in Butler County Prison to await arraignment. The victim was treated by local EMS personnel and flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh trauma hospital, the press release added. Fusaro-Podobensky is currently in stable condition, per police.A preliminary investigation appears that the two men were engaged in a fight after both were separated. Boltz then obtained a knife and stabbed Fusaro-Podobensky. The reason for the altercation is still unknown, police said.Boltz was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Simple Assault. Fusaro-Podobensky also was charged with Simple Assault.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County Law Enforcement to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Device

WARREN, Pa. – By the end of the year, Warren County law enforcement officers will have the opportunity to request breath tests for drivers suspected of using marijuana, much like they would for alcohol, thanks to a new pilot program. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene and Cannabix Technologies...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

