PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team claimed the No. 10 position in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Nov. 7. This past weekend, the Friars swept Boston University in a home-and-home series. On Friday, Nov. 4 the Friars traveled to Boston where they edged the Terriers, 3-2, in overtime. The Friars then hosted the Terriers at Schneider Arena on Saturday, Nov. 5 and claimed a 4-1 victory.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO