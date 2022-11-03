ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Yes, Those Candy Canes Have Already Been Sighted in Kalamazoo

Here we are on November 8th (as I type this) and already those famous candy canes have been seen in downtown Kalamazoo. If you're not familiar, Candy Cane Lane has been a tradition in the Kalamazoo area for decades. About a dozen, giant candy canes are erected along a sidewalk in Bronson Park and provide the perfect setting for a magical stroll, pictures, and so on.
Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek

The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
7 West Michigan Nature Preserves You Can Visit Year-Round

Recently, it was reported that 31,000 acres of land had been preserved in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The section of land, at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, was sold to the conservancy group the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. The land is being preserved for both the local wildlife and for all nature enthusiasts who want to visit. You can read more here.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November

It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
What’s Happening With Dairy Queen On Lovers Lane?

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article insinuated that this Dairy Queen location is closed. It has since been updated to clear up any confusion. In the past few weeks, some activity has been going on in the Dairy Queen that is on the corner of Cork Street and Lovers Lane. For years, Kalamazoo residents could stop by this corner and get their favorite Blizzard, smash on some chili cheese dogs, or even take home some buster bars, but now the ice cream shop could be undergoing some drastic changes.
4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Serving Thanksgiving Meals To-Go in 2022

I know a lot of people are jumping into the Holiday season early this year. But, there's one holiday that can't be forgotten: Thanksgiving. Aside from the inevitable family drama and questionable history of the day, stuffing your face until you feel uncomfortable seems to make Thanksgiving a favorite holiday among many. But, what if you don't want to cook?
