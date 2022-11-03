Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
Who Illegally Killed a Maine Moose, Injured Bald Eagle? Warden Service Needs Your Help
There are very few things that people can completely agree on in Maine, but one of them has generally been the illegal killing or harming of animals, specifically, a pair of majestic beasts that call the Pine Tree State home. That's what happened in late September, and the Maine Warden Service is now turning to the general public for help.
You Can Actually Drive Behind The Airport Mall Now Without Murdering Your Car
It's possible I'm pretty late to this party. For years, when I lived off of Broadway in Bangor, the Union Street Hannaford was my go-to spot. And I would also often frequent Ocean State Job Lots and Marshall's. If my wife and I were just in Marshall's looking for whatever, we'd usually make the mistake of heading around the back of the building.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
One of the Last, If Not The Last, Car Meet of the Year in Bangor
If the weather is anything like it was this past weekend, well that would be something. But beautiful warm weather or not there will be a car meet in Bangor this coming weekend. The group known as Mainely Money Pits will host a meet this Saturday between Noon and 3...
Surge in Juvenile Crime Becoming Costly for Rockland Police, Taxpayers
It's something many of us have heard of being a problem, but maybe consider it an issue of "it's not happening here." Well, it is happening here, and it's costing citizens thousands of dollars each time these situations come up. The issue is kids causing problems in the hopes that...
Woman Who Died in a Readfield Crash Suspected in a Belgrade Crash
Police say a woman who died in a crash in Readfield is believed to have been in another crash a short time earlier. The deceased has been identified as Martha Shellman, age 43. Her town has not been released, but officials say she is a resident of Maine. State Police...
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
Maine Warden K9 Luna Does It Again, Locating a Missing Etna Man
A Maine Game Warden K9 has done it again, locating a missing man in Etna who was in distress after a night in the woods. Of course, K9 Luna didn't do it all by herself, but this dog has proven to be very adept at locating missing people. This time around, it was 74-year-old Joseph Nolin, who had gone missing while checking on his son's game cameras. Family members said Nolin suffered from a medical condition so they were concerned when he didn't return home.
Missing 74-Year-Old Man in Etna Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in Etna who went missing Sunday morning. UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Mr. Nolin has been found safe. The Maine Warden Service has issued the alert for Joseph Nolin, 74, of Etna. Maine Department of Public...
1 Child Died, 1 is Critically Injured after a Madison Crash
A pickup truck carrying a family of five crashed in Madison, killing one child, and leaving the others with various injuries. For a family of five, a trip to visit friends in Hartland turned tragic when their pickup crashed on Thursday night. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says a Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Robert Simonds was driving shortly after 11:00 Thursday night on the White School House Road in Madison. For some reason, the pickup veered off the road, about a half-mile from the intersection with Russell Road, and struck a large tree. The child's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Corson and Simonds both sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Howland Hydrant Flushing Reveals Leaks, Prompts Boil Water Order
What started as a routine flushing of the fire hydrants in Howland has resulted in a boil water order and even no water for some residents. The progression of the water issue in Howland is apparent in the Facebook posts on the town's page. It began with the flushing of fire hydrants, which is a needed maintenance chore that's done on a regular basis. Public works cautioned residents that between October 31st and November 11th, they may notice some discoloration to their water, but that it would still be safe to drink.
70-Year-Old Rockland Woman Dies After Being Struck by a Pickup
A 70-year-old woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Rockland. It was about 8:30 Thursday morning when Rockland police responded to the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found Lorraine Hall of Rockland laying in the road. The Courier-Gazette reports she was responsive when the officers first arrived but did not survive her injuries. Police were immediately approached by the driver, 53-year-old Ronald Staples of Rockland, who they say was very distraught. His pickup was stopped about 100 feet away.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
Orrington Voters are Well Fed Thanks to the Local Cub Scouts
Orrington's local Cub Scout pack is making sure voters are well-fed with ready-to-heat meals for sale outside the town office. I've lived in Orrington for 11 years now and, although I'm originally from Brewer, consider it my hometown. The people are extremely friendly, always neighborly, and ready to help out whenever someone is in need. So it doesn't surprise me that the folks who are guiding the kids in Cub Scout Pack 44 in our town are teaching them this go-the-extra-mile community spirit.
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
Mother Nature’s Going to be Serving Up an Absolutely Gorgeous Weekend
Mother Nature is off her rocker again, but in our favor. For once... Usually, we're always getting a raw deal of some kind where weather is concerned. I've always said it seems like Maine gets the weather no one else wants. Usually we're having rain at the wrong time, snow when we shouldn't, and fog almost every morning somewhere. It's like a getting an apple in your Halloween bag most of the time.
Bangor To Be New Base For Old Portland Cryptozoology Museum
Last October, we brought you a story about a unique businessman/renowned cryptozoology specialist who planned to open a one-of-a-kind book store/gift shop in Bangor. This April, the International Cryptozoology Museum-Bangor Store opened at 585 Hammond St. Store owner, Loren Coleman, who also operates International Cryptozoology Museum at Thompson Point in Portland, says he plans to move his entire base of operation up to Bangor by 2024.
Best Of Both: Bangor To Hold Festival Of Lights Parade and Light Contest
What had become a holiday tradition in Bangor, the Bangor Rotary's "Festival of Lights Parade", like many things during the pandemic, was canceled when Covid hit. In its place, to try to keep the spirit of the holidays while promoting the safety of social distancing, the Rotary instead created a Community Lighting Contest.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0