Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin’s mixed feelings on MLB’s rule changes
In the last few years, there have been a lot of things that have changed in MLB. And they have been met with mixed reviews from fans and even Baseball Hall of Famers, like Cincinnati Reds legend Barry Larkin. The National League has adopted the designated hitter. 25-man rosters have...
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Houston Astros already gearing up for run at World Series repeat
The celebratory parade for the franchise’s 2022 World Series win had barely ended when the Houston Astros secured some key pieces in an effort to make a run at a repeat in 2023. James Click, Dusty Baker reportedly returning for Houston Astros in 2023. In the dugout, 73-year-old Dusty...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
Was last night a preview of what Hawks can expect when Bogdanovic returns?
Mike Conti from the Hawks Radio Network discussed the team’s dominating win over the Bucks and whether AJ Griffin’s performance was an indicator of what fans can expect when Bogdan Bogdanovic returns.
