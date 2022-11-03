Read full article on original website
KEYT
SBCC Football wins first conference title since 1991 as they hold off Moorpark
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Alex Johnson threw 2 touchdown passes and ran for an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter as Santa Barbara City College beat Moorpark 28-18 to capture the American Pacific League championship. It is the Vaqueros first conference title since 1991. SBCC has won 8 straight games...
kvta.com
Storm So Far Producing Mixed Results For Ventura County
For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The storm that is still expected to bring significant amounts of rain to a dry Ventura County has through election day morning produced mixed results. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches in...
syvnews.com
Major storm expected to hit northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday morning
Northern Santa Barbara County residents on Monday got a slight taste of a major storm expected to hit early Tuesday morning, bringing high winds and heavy rain that could drop more than 2 inches on most areas, meteorologists said Monday. Mountain areas could see even more rain, and the southerly...
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: 101 North Eatery & Bar in Westlake Village
For more information on 101 North Eatery & Bar visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 4, 2022.
proclaimerscv.com
In Southern California (SoCal) Storm System Can Cause Strong Winds, Rain and Mountain Storm
On 7 November, Monday the weather in SoCal (Southern California) is going to be crazy. As we can expect the conduct of mountain snow, strong winds, and widespread rain by the storm system. In Santa Barbara, Californians can expect rain by 6:15 A.M. And it will shift to Los Angeles by 6:30 P.M. Also, rain can be expected in places like Orange County and Inland Empire.
sitelinesb.com
The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed
••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista
ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The mother of a student who died from an Isla Vista cliff fall years ago is speaking out. Former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom was upset to learn that an 18-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after falling 30 feet from the cliffs near Manzanita Village and the University of California, Santa Barbara campus. The post Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions
The most significant storm of the season thus far brought rain on Monday, but much more is expected on Tuesday. About an inch of rain is expected by Tuesday for most of the area, along with cool and windy conditions. This storm has prompted several advisories and warnings to be issued for the entire area. The post More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
onscene.tv
Female Trapped in Vehicle After Losing Control at High Speeds | Camarillo
11.06.2022 | 12:39 AM | CAMARILLO – A female traveling eastbound on Central Ave failed to negotiate the turn at Daily Dr and launched off an embankment causing her vehicle to land on its side against a water valve. When VCSO deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that the...
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
5 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Point Mugu (Point Mugu, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County shortly before 4.30 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had crossed the center lines into oncoming traffic and then struck another vehicle head-on.
sitelinesb.com
The Battle of the Biltmore Rages On
••• “County Supervisors Approve Modoc Road Multi-Use Path Project in Santa Barbara […] The ‘Alignment B’ design [rendering at right] that the supervisors supported would remove fewer trees, require fewer retaining walls and overall ‘create a better user experience,’ according to the county. It was the route preferred by members of the public who commented during the meeting. […] If the county can’t get access to the properties needed for the preferred trail route (owned by La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County), the project will come back to the supervisors to talk about another trail design.” —Noozhawk.
Fiery wreck kills five on PCH near Point Mugu just outside Malibu
Five people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery head on collision on Pacific Coast Highway just outside Malibu. Authorities say the collision occurred when one driver crossed the median center line into wrong way traffic. The accident occurred around 4:30 Sunday morning on a stretch of PCH that is not illuminated in the dark. One […] The post Fiery wreck kills five on PCH near Point Mugu just outside Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
First significant storm of the season brings rain, wind, and snow
Rain, wind, and snow is expected through the middle of the week. The post First significant storm of the season brings rain, wind, and snow appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley. Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.
5 killed in fiery 2-car crash on PCH near Point Mugu; all lanes closed
Five people were killed in a fiery two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, authorities said.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
Man dies in minivan crash on Highway 101
A man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
