Newbury Park, CA

kvta.com

Storm So Far Producing Mixed Results For Ventura County

For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The storm that is still expected to bring significant amounts of rain to a dry Ventura County has through election day morning produced mixed results. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

In Southern California (SoCal) Storm System Can Cause Strong Winds, Rain and Mountain Storm

On 7 November, Monday the weather in SoCal (Southern California) is going to be crazy. As we can expect the conduct of mountain snow, strong winds, and widespread rain by the storm system. In Santa Barbara, Californians can expect rain by 6:15 A.M. And it will shift to Los Angeles by 6:30 P.M. Also, rain can be expected in places like Orange County and Inland Empire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed

••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
News Channel 3-12

Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The mother of a student who died from an Isla Vista cliff fall years ago is speaking out. Former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom was upset to learn that an 18-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after falling 30 feet from the cliffs near Manzanita Village and the University of California, Santa Barbara campus. The post Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ISLA VISTA, CA
News Channel 3-12

More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions

The most significant storm of the season thus far brought rain on Monday, but much more is expected on Tuesday. About an inch of rain is expected by Tuesday for most of the area, along with cool and windy conditions. This storm has prompted several advisories and warnings to be issued for the entire area. The post More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Smiles2all

Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara

News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Battle of the Biltmore Rages On

••• “County Supervisors Approve Modoc Road Multi-Use Path Project in Santa Barbara […] The ‘Alignment B’ design [rendering at right] that the supervisors supported would remove fewer trees, require fewer retaining walls and overall ‘create a better user experience,’ according to the county. It was the route preferred by members of the public who commented during the meeting. […] If the county can’t get access to the properties needed for the preferred trail route (owned by La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County), the project will come back to the supervisors to talk about another trail design.” —Noozhawk.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Malibu Times

Fiery wreck kills five on PCH near Point Mugu just outside Malibu

Five people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery head on collision on Pacific Coast Highway just outside Malibu. Authorities say the collision occurred when one driver crossed the median center line into wrong way traffic. The accident occurred around 4:30 Sunday morning on a stretch of PCH that is not illuminated in the dark. One […] The post Fiery wreck kills five on PCH near Point Mugu just outside Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley. Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
SFGate

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

