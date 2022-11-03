Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man convicted of robbery and assault sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years
An Opelika man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years by a Lee County court. On Oct. 26, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office stated Rico Maddox, 45, of Opelika was convicted of robbery, first degree, for which the sentence was life in prison, and convicted of assault, second degree, for which the sentence was 20 years in prison.
Three Muscogee County men indicted on murder and gang-related charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Muscogee Mounty men are being indicted stemming from a 2021 shooting that left two dead, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Rodderick Glanton, 27, Homer Upshaw, 27, and Terrance Upshaw, 30, are indicted on the following: Two counts of felony murder Four counts of aggravated assault Three counts of criminal […]
wbrc.com
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
WSFA
Suspect in Prattville child abduction case arrested
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man wanted in a Prattville child abduction case has been arrested. Michael Butler, 35, is accused of kidnapping two underage females for sex crimes, according to jail records. Prattville police began investigating the incident Friday and they said the girls were safely reunited with...
wvtm13.com
Police investigate shooting at church in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Vestavia Hills police are investigating a shooting Sunday at a church on Columbiana Road. Officers were called to Shades Mountain Baptist Church shortly after 3 p.m. after a call that a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. Vestavia Hills Fire Department crews...
wbrc.com
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
WTVM
Suspect arrested after man dies from several hits to head on Blan St.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested after being charged with the murder of a man from October 19. Christopher Williams was killed back on October 19 in the 2400 block of Blan Street. Officials say an autopsy revealed that he was struck over the head repeatedly by another man leading to his death.
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
WSFA
Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of kidnapping two juvenile females, who have been safely reunited with their parents or guardians. Police said arrest warrants have been obtained for Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville, for two counts of...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD hosts surprise 50th anniversary party for longtime officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officer Butch Boackle is celebrating his 50th anniversary with the Birmingham Police Department. BPD hosted a surprise anniversary celebration for Boackle on Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It clearly wasn't a surprise party Officer Boackle was expecting either. In fact, he had to be coaxed in to walking through the door of his 50th anniversary party.
Columbus police arrest suspect in fatal aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus police are releasing more information on an October homicide as an autopsy report shows one man was left dead after being struck in the head several times. Police say Oct. 19 around 6:30 a.m., Columbus Fire and EMS responded to a medical emergency call on the 2400 block of Blan Street. […]
WSFA
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for auto theft suspect
Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying an auto theft suspect. According to a release, an individual allegedly broke into a vehicle that was in the parking lot of a Publix in the 9500 block of Vaughn Road in Pike Road on Nov. 5.
Family of Alabama student who drowned files wrongful death lawsuit against Tuscaloosa bar he visited before he died
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of University of Alabama student Garrett Walker has filed a lawsuit against Gray Lady bar, citing negligence and wrongful death in the death of their son on Nov. 7, 2021. The lawsuit claims after not being able to reach his son, Garrett’s dad, Andrew Walker, went to the Gray […]
22-year-old in serious condition after Auburn shooting
A 22-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after a Saturday shooting in Auburn, according to a news release. The Auburn Police Department responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department at an undetermined time Saturday in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
WSFA
Montgomery man killed in wreck off Old Selma Road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a fatal single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday afternoon. The wreck happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Old Selma Road, approximately one mile west of Montgomery. State troopers said a man was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and then a tree.
Auburn Plainsman
APD investigates shooting on North Donahue
The Auburn Police department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 400 block of N Donahue Drive earlier today. On Nov. 5, APD responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department. When they arrived on scene, they spoke with a 22-year-old female who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The survivor was later taken to the trauma center in critical condition.
Shelby Reporter
Human remains found in west Shelby County
COLUMBIANA – On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 8:15 a.m. family members and friends of a missing person conducted a search of a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260, in the Pea Ridge community. During their search, they located partial human remains and notified the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of their discovery.
wvtm13.com
Homicide investigation after bullet-riddled car crashes near Pinson
PINSON, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a man was found in an overturned car Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to an accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive near Pinson. When they arrived they found a 21-year-old...
