An Opelika man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years by a Lee County court. On Oct. 26, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office stated Rico Maddox, 45, of Opelika was convicted of robbery, first degree, for which the sentence was life in prison, and convicted of assault, second degree, for which the sentence was 20 years in prison.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO