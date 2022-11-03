Read full article on original website
The best bites with nearly no lines at the Austin Food & Wine Festival
“This is what ACL used to be like,” said an attendee of Austin Food & Wine Festival near its close on Sunday, snacking on H-E-B nachos as the truck tried to reduce its stock. (It was one of the only vendors still open at 4:30 pm.) One pitmaster was putting the finishing touches on a roast, with a gaggle of sort-of-drunk onlookers leaning against the fence.The Food & Wine Festival is a fascinating mix of ultra-prepared and laid-back. Wineries and local restaurants set up booths in rows that just keep popping up to foot traffic turning yet another corner. Troughs...
7 Austin exhibits and one big studio tour to tantalize the creative senses this month
It’s November and therefore time for the Austin Studio Tour. Now with over 520 participants citywide over three weekends, the Tour champions the wildly diverse artistic talent residing here in Austin. As if that weren’t enough, there are other exhibits worth trumpeting, such as Slugfest Printmakers with their take on “Obscure Holidays” at Link & Pin; Tammie Rubin’s work at grayDuck that extracts images, symbols, and maps, to create visual codes of Black American citizenry; or Gary Webernick’s use of light, sound, and motion combined with photographs and found objects to construct a multi-media environment at Lydia Street. Get engaged...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Austin on new North American arena tour
Austin fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Austin's Moody Center on July 9, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 at MoodyCenterATX.com. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here now through...
H-E-B reveals renovated store in Austin suburb with new, upgraded departments
Everything is better at H-E-B, but one Round Rock store is even better than before. In a release on November 3, the Texas-based grocery chain unveiled renovations at the Red Bud & Gattis School H-E-B in Round Rock, including an expanded product assortment and upgraded departments.According to the release, H-E-B has served the Round Rock community since 1974 and renovations at the Red Bud & Gattis School store started in May 2021. The store remained open during the renovation process before revealing its new look in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in early November 2022.Now, the 65,000-square-foot store will better serve the...
Beat the crowds for a weekday jaunt through Wurstfest in New Braunfels
New Braunfels is a bit of a drive for Austinites, but fans of German beer and food have a great incentive this week, especially if they value shorter lines.Wurstfest is in full swing again, coming out of its first weekend of 2022 festivities. This year’s fest runs from November 4-13, spreading that massive population influx across two weekends, and shorter days in between. Sweetening the pot, admission is free from Monday to Thursday.Realistically, although the German food is at least half the draw, Wurstfest could be called Bierfest with the sheer volume of beers it serves. And they’re not expecting...
Entertainment chain Main Event serves up new restaurant at Austin location
Main Event, the entertainment chain known for its arcade games, sports, and prizes, can’t resist adding even more to its roster. At its Austin location on North US Hwy 183, the games are still the main event, but now dinner is taken care of too — not just a few items at a concession window, but a full restaurant called Family Kitchen that boasts “nearly 50 new and unique menu items.”These items start with the standard arcade food staples — burgers, sandwiches, pizza — but Family Kitchen applies its own spins for a more creative menu. Whereas before, the entertainment...
New brewpub puts down roots in Austin's busy Rainey Street District
A new watering hole is headed to one of Austin's busiest food and drink destinations. Slated to open in the Rainey Street District on November 17, the Stay Put will offer plenty of reasons to do just that, inviting guests to settle into its comfortable neighborhood environment with beer brewed onsite, draft cocktails, and a dog-friendly patio.With a combined indoor-outdoor square footage of 3,043, two separate bars will help separate the space into more intimate, individual settings. The indoor area will be the most intimate of the two, featuring a 46-seat oak bar; hand-built communal tables, and locally sourced taxidermy...
New designer showroom brings Austinites closer to their new favorite brands
Although clothes are meant to express personality, wearers rarely get to meet designers. Showroom, a new store opening on November 10 at Domain Northside, brings a more personal touch to a luxe shopping experience, inviting designers to make appearances and closing the gap between maker and wearer. This is the store's second location, joining the original on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.The aesthetic focuses on feminine American, Scandinavian, and British design; a comb through Showroom’s catalog shows the muted colors, knitwear, and practical shapes someone might expect from this particular blend of sensibilities, but with little dips into exuberance in the...
A reunited Voxtrot plays Mohawk, plus more Austin music picks for November
Believe it or not, it’s November, which means that if you’re lagging behind on your local live music quota for the year, it’s time to kick things into high gear. Thankfully, the first part of the month has plenty of great shows for you to enjoy.Star Parks at C-Boys – November 3, 10, 17Indie rockers Star Parks have a residency in place for the first three Thursdays of the month at C-Boys. They’ll be joined by Buffalo Hunt on November 3, Dancey Jenkins on November 10, and Tele Novella on November 17. Each show will be $10.Mobley at 3TEN ACL...
Austin Food & Wine Festival plates up extra helping of all-star chefs for this weekend's food festivities
Just because Austin City Limits Festival is over, doesn't mean festival season is over here in Austin. And for food lovers, one of the best festivals of the year is taking place this weekend. The Austin Food & Wine festival starts on Friday, November 4, and runs through Sunday, November 6.As if the previously announced lineup of local, regional, and national chefs were not overwhelming enough, the festival recently released an update list for its Chef Showcase lineup, Rock Your Taco event, and Sunday Fire Pit. The Chef Showcase lineup now includes Kyle Mulligan (1417); Robert Mata (Benvolio’s); Laila Bazahm...
Ever-popular East Austin Lit Crawl sets the scene for Texas Book Festival
Austinites crawling through that last book they picked up (you had such high hopes, and yet…) have a chance to renew their vigor for reading on Saturday, November 5. Lit Crawl Austin, a free spinoff event of the Texas Book Festival, will take participants through a series of locations where they’ll enjoy the literary equivalent of a session IPA: a short story, a conversation, perhaps even an actual beer with a new bookish friend.The crawl calls this its “12th year of irreverent literary programming,” which ranges from straight-up silliness to political activism, culminating in a closing celebration dedicated to banned...
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar gathers miraculous music lineup and 200 artisans
Austinites are lucky as the holidays roll around. The city is brimming with creatives, yes, but also organizers who make sure these artisans can get their products in front of as many people as possible. No one takes this as far as Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, back again this December 17-23.More than 200 artists — the most the event has ever curated — will gather for the shopping portion of the bazaar, many of whom carry wall art, pottery, and wood crafts. Much of the variety comes from different styles of similar arts, but there are outliers on the roster: The...
Austin's iconic Broken Spoke will receive historical designation from city
Update — In a meeting on November 3, Austin City Council voted in favor of the Broken Spoke's historical designation, which should be in place by April 2023.---Austin's iconic Broken Spoke could soon be a named a historical landmark by the City.The Austin City Council will vote to make the designation official later this week.The dance hall, located at 3201 S. Lamar Blvd., has been open since 1964 and many famous musicians have graced its stage, including George Strait, Willie Nelson and many others. Dolly Parton even shot a made-for-TV movie at the dancehall and the location has been featured...
Austin Powwow and heritage festival approaches 30 years of dancing, food, and crafts
Most Austinites should know about a 12-hour party with great food, dancing, and jaw-dropping fashion, right? Yet, the Austin Powwow and American Indian Heritage Festival, now in its 29th year and one of the largest single-day powwows in the country, still flies under the radar for many. On November 12, the Travis County Expo Center will host a major celebration for indigenous Austinites, travelers in the know, and anyone who wants to get better acquainted with the culture.The powwow is open to any interested public, and focuses on this opportunity for cultural exchange. “All the people that haven’t seen a...
2 Austin plant sellers spend a decade together in neighborhood business symbiosis
When I moved to Austin and started collecting plants, I was vaguely privy to discussions about rare plants. People would post in Facebook groups, “I’ve been looking for this plant everywhere. Can’t believe I finally found it.” Or, “Does anyone know where I can look?” East Austin Succulents, a sandy paradise of water-retaining plants and wacky containers, was the source of my naivety.I couldn’t believe that a casual plant collector would struggle to find anything but the rarest of plants, because East Austin Succulents — my only reference point — had them all. And some of those really rare ones,...
CapMetro waives Austin public transportation fares for Election Day on November 8
Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8, and CapMetro is suspending fares on all services to help voters get to their nearest polling location.CapMetro's bus, rail, bike, and pickup service will offer accessibility to polling locations across Central Texas.According to a press release, "The agency also hopes that by suspending fares, it will encourage more people to exercise their right to vote."CapMetro is also waiving fares for MetroBike customers who download the BCycle app, select the Explorer pass and type in the promo code "BIKETOVOTE2022."For a guide to Candidate Job Descriptions, check out our coverage of local organization GoodPolitics, or enter your address at Vote411.org to create a personalized ballot. To find your nearest polling station and check estimated wait times, head to the Travis County Clerk's Election Dashboard.--Read the full story, watch the video, and find a link to CapMetro's online trip planner at KVUE.com.
Austin shines as a 'supernova' real estate market in this 2023 forecast
The Austin real estate market may be changing, but it is still one of the hottest in the U.S. as we head into 2023.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names Austin the No. 4 U.S. market to watch in 2023, behind Nashville (No. 1), Dallas-Fort Worth (No. 2), and Atlanta (No. 3). The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and...
This Central Texas bank offers local expertise when buying or building your dream home
If you’re planning to buy or build your next dream home, consider your options for financing. Contacting a local community bank for your mortgage needs could provide more flexible loan options. Local banks aim to provide loans based on people and not just their credit scores. That's how SouthStar Bank operates, offering a superior level of personal attention. In the current market, this can be especially crucial. Whether you are buying your first home or building your forever dream home, there are steps you can take along with your lender and Realtor to create a streamlined process....
Brené Brown joins Bono for an intimate conversation at Austin's Paramount Theatre
What do you get when you put one of Ireland's most famous rockers with one of the world's leading researchers on vulnerability? Austinites are about to find out. U2 frontman Bono and Texas' own Brené Brown are chatting live at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, November 10.Presented by ACL Fest's Bonus Tracks, the live conversation is in support of Bono's new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. Tickets for the evening will go on sale Friday, November 4, at 10 am, and each ticket will include a hardcover copy of the book. The event itself will take place from 4...
Austin will host CMT Music Awards for the first time ever in 2023
Big news from the Moody Center last night: during Carrie Underwood's sold out show, CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini came on stage to announce that the CMT Music Awards will come to Austin next year. Airing Sunday, April 2, 2023, the fan-voted awards ceremony will be hosted in Austin for the first time ever.Ballerini will return as the event's co-host for the third year in a row, which she also shared during Underwood's set. The Austin stop of Underwood's Denim and Rhinestones Tour was the perfect time to share the announcement, since Underwood currently holds the title as the...
