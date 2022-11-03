Read full article on original website
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS' Tyra Banks has fans begging for the host to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social media to voice their opinions -...
King Charles III Deeply 'Regrets' Having Prince William & Harry Walk Behind Diana's Casket, 'It Haunts Him Because It Haunts Them': Royal Biographer
King Charles III is still haunted by his decision to have his then-young sons walk behind their late mom Princess Diana's casket during her 1997 funeral after learning how much it impacted them. "I think it haunts [Charles] because it haunts them, and they’ve spoken about it," Christopher Anderson told...
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Bustle
Who is Elizabeth Debicki Dating? The Crown Star Is Fiercely Private
Elizabeth Debicki is the star of many of your favorite TV shows and movies: she rose to fame as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, starred in the 2018 crime thriller Widows, and now will be portraying the late Princess Diana of Wales in the new season of The Crown. You’d probably be able to pick her out of any room simply because of her strikingly similar features to Di, but beyond that and her compelling roles on screen, it’s likely you don’t know much about Debicki’s personal life — and that is by design.
Bustle
Backstreet Boys’ Mid-Concert Tribute To Aaron Carter Made Nick Emotional
The Backstreet Boys are rallying behind one of their own. On Nov. 6, the boy band paused their show at London’s O2 Arena to pay tribute to member Nick Carter’s late brother Aaron Carter, who died at 34 on Nov. 5. After singing “No Place” from their 2019 album DNA, Nick’s bandmate Kevin Richardson began their tribute by explaining how the song was about family before acknowledging Aaron’s death directly. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” he told the crowd.
Bustle
Fans Want Rodney To Be The Next Bachelor After His Paradise Exit
For a while, Rodney Mathews and Eliza Isichei seemed like one of Bachelor in Paradise’s strongest couples. But Justin Glaze’s arrival on the beach changed everything — and Eliza decided to end things with Rodney and pursue Justin back in his hometown of Baltimore instead. “Y’all know...
Bustle
Princess Diana & Dodi Fayed’s First Meeting Is Still A Bit Of A Mystery
There have been many controversies ahead of the release of Netflix’s The Crown season 5. But one of the biggest ones has to be around Princess Diana’s relationship with billionaire Dodi Fayed, following her separation and divorce from Prince Charles. Despite being a short-lived romance, Dodi and Diana were reportedly only together for less than a month, their relationship made headlines the world over. But how did Princess Diana and Dodi Fayet meet in the first place?
The Great British Bake Off 2022 semi-final – live
The final four are battling it out! And tensions are so high in the tent even Matt and Noel and keeping shtum
Bustle
Clara McGregor Is Charting Her Own Course
Clara McGregor is Zooming from a friend’s loft in Chicago, and like any good post-pandemic pet parent, she needs to introduce her puppy, Lloyd. He’s a sweet, scrappy little rescue of unknown heritage. She recently did a 23andMe-type DNA analysis for her other dog, Murphy, and actually connected with his sister, who lives in Washington, D.C. We muse about how a K-9 family reunion could go viral. She laughs, and looks at Lloyd. “Do we want to go viral? Probably not, right Lloyd? Too much work.”
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
Bustle
Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Have Fallen Out On Social Media In A Big Way
Since they first met back in 2007 on a visit to a children’s hospital, Selena Gomez and actor Francia Raisa (Grown-ish, How I Met Your Father) have been best mates, even referring to themselves as “sisters.” And when musician and actor Gomez — who has the autoimmune disease lupus — needed a kidney transplant five years ago, Raisa selflessly volunteered to donate one of hers. Incredibly, the two friends were a safe match for an organ donation, and the life-saving operation went ahead.
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Shares Home Movies After His Death, Including One With Their Son: Watch
“There [are] so many thoughts in my head right now,” Aaron Carter‘s fiancée, Melanie Martin, wrote on Nov. 8 while sharing a series of clips of her with the late singer, including one with their year-old son, Prince. Aaron, 34, passed away on Nov. 5 after being found unresponsive in his home, and his former fiancée was still reeling in the shock of such a tragic and sudden loss. “I miss my [fiancé] so much and hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room,” wrote Martin. “My love, you were taken too soon from the world.”
Bustle
The Real David Stirling Escaped Capture Five Times In A Row
The latest BBC historical drama series SAS Rogue Heroes already has a lot of us talking, especially when it came *that* finale. And when a series is based on real characters and events, the intrigue is amped up to a whole new level. Based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name, the series centres around David Stirling, who founded the Special Air Service during World War II. Portrayed by Connor Swindells of Sex Education fame, the character is one audiences were quickly drawn to. But who exactly was Sir David Stirling in real life?
Whoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk Takeover
Whoopi Goldberg has announced her exit from Twitter amid Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of the social media platform. The acclaimed actress shared her decision on Monday (Nov. 7) during the live broadcast of The View. “It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess,” she explained. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy. And I’m tired of now having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked and now they’re back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more...
Bustle
Camilla, Queen Consort Reportedly Approves Of The Crown
While millions will rush to watch and dissect the fifth season of The Crown, there is also one key person whose views will be much discussed: Camilla, Queen Consort. Depicted as Prince Charles’s long-standing mistress and partner, the now Queen Consort is now played by Olivia Williams, opposite Dominic West’s Prince of Wales. The IRL Camilla has previously been quite playful about the Netflix series, but what does she really think The Crown?
Bustle
Rebel Wilson Is Now A Mother After Welcoming Her First Child Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson is now a mother. On Nov. 7, the Pitch Perfect star announced the birth of her first child on Twitter, revealing that she welcomed daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate the week prior. “She’s a little miracle!” Wilson wrote, sharing the first photo of her newborn. The baby reveal comes just days after Us Weekly reported that Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma, but she quickly shot down that report on her Instagram story, saying, “Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged.”
Bustle
Harry & Meghan’s Attendance At King Charles’ Coronation Remains Uncertain
This particular period of history is going to make for a cracking pub quiz question in about 50 years. As well as moving onto our third Prime Minister of the year (who can blame anyone struggling to keep up with the political side of things), there’s also the matter of officially crowning the successor of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It has been confirmed already that King Charles III will be officially crowned next year, with plans for his May 6 coronation fully underway.
Bustle
SAS Rogue Heroes Team Had To Fend Off Snakes & Sandstorms On Set
After being commissioned in late 2019, BBC drama series SAS Rogue Heroes has now finally hit our screens. Starring the likes of Sex Education’s Connor Swindells, Skins alum Jack O’Connell, Game Of Thrones’ Alfie Allen, and The Crown’s Dominic West, the six-part TV series is Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book, recounting how the Special Air Service was created.
