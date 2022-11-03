Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian
So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
WINKNEWS.com
Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole
Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches
Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Island restaurant owner feels financial impacts from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian crushed many of the grand Sanibel Island business dreams of Jeramie and Debra Campana. During the past few years, the husband-and-wife team opened four businesses on Sanibel, The Paper Fig Kitchen, 400 Rabbit, the Fig East and Tutti Pazzi, an Italian restaurant in what for many years prior used to be Matzaluna.
WINKNEWS.com
Nicole may cause flooding along the Peace River
The Peace River in Southwest Florida was flooded for weeks before Ian made landfall, is finally seeing the flood water go down. But, with Nicole inching closer to Florida, people near the river quickly need to get ready for more rain. WINK News spoke with Mandie Moore, who lives in...
WINKNEWS.com
Disaster Recovery Centers to close temporarily for severe weather
Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida will close temporarily this week as a precaution for predicted severe weather. According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Disaster Recovery Centers in Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island, Orlando and North Port closed late Monday. All other centers and mobile units will close by Tuesday’s end.
WINKNEWS.com
Lighthouse Cafe begins Hurricane Ian recovery on Sanibel Island
The Lighthouse Café, like so many other businesses on Sanibel Island, will have to be completely rebuilt on the inside. There’s also the unique task of rebuilding a collection of hundreds of lighthouse photographs, lithographs and paintings. There were at least 428 items framed and displayed on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs Fire Department giving out sand for Tropical Storm Nicole
The Bonita Springs Fire Department is giving out sand and sandbags for residents to take safety precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. According to a Facebook post from BSFD, sand and sandbags are located at 27701 Bonita Grande Drive. The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Lee County resident.
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC preparing for Nicole
Southwest Florida locals are getting better equipped this time around in case the power goes out. LCEC said they are prepared for whatever Nicole brings, saying if the power does go out, restoration time won’t be as long. Hurricane Ian left thousands without power, and for some, it lasted...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers city councilman says the city isn’t doing enough storm prep
There is a call for action as Fort Myers faces the possibility of strong wind and rain due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. Is the city ready for what Nicole may bring? It depends on who you ask. At least one member of the city council says the city isn’t doing enough.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral canal cleanup begins Monday
On Monday, the City of Cape Coral begins the process of cleaning post-Hurricane Ian debris out of its canals. First, the city will tackle all the canal debris that can be reached from land, things like downed trees and other junk clinging to the shore. Tim Gorton has lived in...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
WINKNEWS.com
LeeTran bringing back full bus service, fare collection on Sunday
LeeTran will bring back all fixed-route bus services and bus fare collection on Sunday. LeeTran has been operating a modified service since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28, allowing its vehicles to be used for emergency transportation on barrier islands and service to emergency shelters, Disaster Recovery Centers and field hospitals.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on Alligator Alley
A motorcyclist died after a Sunday night crash against the guardrail on I-75 in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling west on Alligator Alley, approaching Mile Marker 93 at high speed around 6:40 p.m. The man exited the travel lane and struck the guardrail on the north shoulder, throwing him from the motorcycle.
WINKNEWS.com
2 suspects arrested, accused of September bank robbery attempt in North Port
North Port police say two people suspected of an attempted robbery at a bank in September have been arrested. They say a third is still on the loose. Officers arrested Darian Billups, 28, from Crawfordville, and Ryan Smith-Mosley, 25, from Brandon, for the September 12 attempted robbery of Charlotte State Bank on the 4300 block of Aidan Lane in North Port.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK Taste of the Town raising money for Harry Chapin Food Bank
Taste of the Town is taking place this weekend, and WINK News has partnered with Businesses Supporting Communities to make it happen in Fort Myers. The event takes place at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater at Centennial Park from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., with proceeds from the event benefiting the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspicious items found in downtown Fort Myers deemed safe by police
Police deemed a pair of suspicious items safe after finding them Tuesday morning and mounting an investigation in downtown Fort Myers near Centennial Park. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, two different suspicious items found within 30 yards of each other led to the area of Edwards Drive and Heitman Street being blocked off from Bay Street to Monroe Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad assisted in the investigation.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Brewing Company fundraises for local musicians hurt by Ian
On Sunday, Fort Myers Brewing Company hosted a celebration of beer and music to help out local musicians who lost everything during Hurricane Ian. The brewery brought in several live acts for the day, and people swarmed in to donate and support. The musicians who perform at Fort Myers Brewing Company are staples in the community just as much as the brewery itself.
WINKNEWS.com
Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour at Alico Arena
Governor Ron DeSantis is on the campaign trail and on Sunday night he stopped by Alico Arena in Fort Myers. This event at the Florida Gulf Coast University area is part of his “Don’t Tread on Florida Tour”. Hundreds, possibly even thousands, of people showed up to...
WINKNEWS.com
2 suspects accused of armed robbery at Billy Bowlegs Park
Two suspects, a man and a teenager, were arrested Monday afternoon after Fort Myers police say they robbed a man at gunpoint at Billy Bowlegs Park. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Larry Scott, 18, and a 17-year-old boy approached the victim at a park bench around 3 p.m. Scott and the teenager demanded cash and brandished a silver firearm at him. Once the suspects got cash from him, they pushed the victim and demanded his cell phone.
