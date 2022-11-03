ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

'I don’t feel like I’m heard': How local high schoolers are viewing AZ election

For the past 26 years, Lane Waddell has taught a government class at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee. In fact, Waddell’s class has never been more timely. “It’s hard to figure out what exactly to talk about because A, there’s so much and B, some people don’t want you to talk about so much, so I try to leave it up to the kids to decide. But i do pick some things, like the other day we talked about the affirmative action case in front of the Supreme Court because that impacts them, they’re all getting ready to go off to college," Waddell said.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona 2022 midterm Election Day updates

Get updates on Election Day in Arizona. 11:24 a.m. Maricopa County says 20% of polling places are having ‘an issue with the tabulator’. About 1 in 5 polling locations in Maricopa County were experiencing a technical problem with their ballot tabulator machines in the first hours of Election Day — but officials say the votes will still be counted, thanks to their redundancy protocols.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy