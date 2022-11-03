For the past 26 years, Lane Waddell has taught a government class at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee. In fact, Waddell’s class has never been more timely. “It’s hard to figure out what exactly to talk about because A, there’s so much and B, some people don’t want you to talk about so much, so I try to leave it up to the kids to decide. But i do pick some things, like the other day we talked about the affirmative action case in front of the Supreme Court because that impacts them, they’re all getting ready to go off to college," Waddell said.

