Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"Amy ChristiePhoenix, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Related
kjzz.org
Phoenix now has an official historian. Here's what he hopes to accomplish
The city of Phoenix might not have the kind of history you often see in neo-Gothic buildings or antebellum statues. But in fact, the history in this part of the Sonoran Desert goes back millennia to the first years A.D. — nearly a century before Spanish explorers arrived here.
kjzz.org
Word S8.5 — What do an Old West mystery, a transgender firefighter and NaNoWriMo have in common?
What do an Old West fantasy/mystery novel, a former transgender firefighter and NaNoWriMo have in common? Find out on this episode of KJZZ's Word. It's a podcast about literature in Arizona and the region. Indigenous author Rebecca Roanhorse is back with us after a previous appearance in October 2020. She...
kjzz.org
'I don’t feel like I’m heard': How local high schoolers are viewing AZ election
For the past 26 years, Lane Waddell has taught a government class at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee. In fact, Waddell’s class has never been more timely. “It’s hard to figure out what exactly to talk about because A, there’s so much and B, some people don’t want you to talk about so much, so I try to leave it up to the kids to decide. But i do pick some things, like the other day we talked about the affirmative action case in front of the Supreme Court because that impacts them, they’re all getting ready to go off to college," Waddell said.
kjzz.org
Arizona 2022 midterm Election Day updates
Get updates on Election Day in Arizona. 11:24 a.m. Maricopa County says 20% of polling places are having ‘an issue with the tabulator’. About 1 in 5 polling locations in Maricopa County were experiencing a technical problem with their ballot tabulator machines in the first hours of Election Day — but officials say the votes will still be counted, thanks to their redundancy protocols.
kjzz.org
These Phoenix Police tips could keep porch pirates away from your holiday deliveries
As the holiday season approaches, more online shoppers will begin to make purchases to be delivered to their homes. But items left on porches are vulnerable to being stolen. Phoenix Police Sergeant Brian Bower suggests video monitoring devices to capture these porch pirates. “Having that surveillance camera at the door...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County elections officials hold press conference to dispel rumors ahead of Election Day
Maricopa County elections officials held a press conference Monday afternoon to dispel rumors ahead of Election Day. People in and outside of the state have been spreading misinformation about Arizona’s election on social media, claiming Maricopa County officials are interfering with votes. One of the biggest misconceptions is that...
