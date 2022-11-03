Read full article on original website
Bham Now
12 exciting new businesses in Birmingham including Biscuit Love
I’m a sucker for trying out new things, so I’m looking forward to visiting these new Birmingham businesses. From a new place to sweat it out to delectable, sweet pastries, there are an abundance of spots to get excited about in The Magic City. 1. Hello Bakery |...
Bham Now
NEW: RideBHM—Alabama’s first-ever downhill mountain biking park—opens Nov. 19
Dedicated mountain bikers and anyone who’s ever wanted to give it a try, you’re in for a treat. On November 19, from 2-5PM, RideBHM opens, bringing mountain biking to the masses. We got a sneak preview, so keep reading for all the details. RideBHM opens November 19. Back...
Bham Now
Now the News: AMC Summit 16 to get $5.1M facelift, EATS Highland closing temporarily + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham. Are you ready to get this new week in The Magic City Started? Scroll on for the buzziest happenings from around the city, including AMC Summit 16 getting a $5.1M facelift, EATS on Highlands closing temporarily, tons of new openings and more. AMC Summit 16 is getting...
Bham Now
Chez Fonfon, Daniel George, Green Acres on 4th Avenue earn 95 + food service scores in October
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Chez Fonfon in the Five Points South Entertainment District, Mountain Brook’s Daniel George Restaurant and Green Acres on Historic 4th Avenue downtown received 95 and above on their food service scores this past October . Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department...
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
Bham Now
The Budweiser Clydesdales are trotting into Birmingham—Veterans Day Parade + more
Budweiser is known for its beer and, of course, its Clydesdales. Have you ever wanted to catch a glimpse of the Budweiser Clydesdales in person? You’re in luck because they’ll be trotting to the Birmingham area from November 9-13. Keep reading to see where you can find them.
Bham Now
Children’s of Alabama receives a $600K donation to start a new cleft therapy treatment
Children’s of Alabama just received a generous donation of $600K on behalf of The Bill and Pam Smith Family Foundation. The gift will help Children’s to offer specialized Nasoalveolar Molding (NAM) services to the Birmingham region. Keep reading to learn why Bill and Pam were motivated to donate and how it will improve Children’s of Alabama.
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
Bham Now
BREAKING: YMCA of Greater Birmingham to close 4th Ave N location—what’s next?
The YMCA of Greater Birmingham‘s Board of Directors has announced its downtown location on Fourth Avenue North will close on December 31. Read on for what this means. In October, we shared the news that the longtime downtown location of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham was officially for sale, listed as $5.75M by Ironvest Partners. Now, an end-of-year closing date of December 31 has been released.
Bham Now
20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them
The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are 23K+ job openings in the Birmingham Area
Since it’s a fresh, new week, we think now’s the perfect time to look for your next job. According to Indeed.com, there are more than 23K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Keep reading to learn all about the job market and which Bham companies are hiring.
Bham Now
5 of the best things we ate in Birmingham in October
If you’re like me, you’re always looking for ideas of what to eat in Birmingham. Luckily, the Bham Now team eats their way through The Magic City on the reg. Keep reading for five of the best things we ate this month. 1. Roasted chicken + sides, Irondale...
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
Bham Now
33 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Nov. 4-6
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 33 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mimi Nolen at 205-908-8767 or...
wvtm13.com
Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend
Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
wbrc.com
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
Birmingham, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
Bham Now
How this local group is providing a holiday of hope to those in recovery
The holiday season can be tough for many, leading to decreased mental health and increased substance use. But there is help thanks to Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC), a nonprofit community resource that aims to eliminate addiction in Central Alabama. Here’s a look at how APC is leading through hope to make a positive difference during the holiday season and how you can, too.
