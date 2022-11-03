The YMCA of Greater Birmingham‘s Board of Directors has announced its downtown location on Fourth Avenue North will close on December 31. Read on for what this means. In October, we shared the news that the longtime downtown location of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham was officially for sale, listed as $5.75M by Ironvest Partners. Now, an end-of-year closing date of December 31 has been released.

