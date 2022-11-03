ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

AL.com

Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: YMCA of Greater Birmingham to close 4th Ave N location—what’s next?

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham‘s Board of Directors has announced its downtown location on Fourth Avenue North will close on December 31. Read on for what this means. In October, we shared the news that the longtime downtown location of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham was officially for sale, listed as $5.75M by Ironvest Partners. Now, an end-of-year closing date of December 31 has been released.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them

The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 of the best things we ate in Birmingham in October

If you’re like me, you’re always looking for ideas of what to eat in Birmingham. Luckily, the Bham Now team eats their way through The Magic City on the reg. Keep reading for five of the best things we ate this month. 1. Roasted chicken + sides, Irondale...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend

Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
PELL CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

How this local group is providing a holiday of hope to those in recovery

The holiday season can be tough for many, leading to decreased mental health and increased substance use. But there is help thanks to Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC), a nonprofit community resource that aims to eliminate addiction in Central Alabama. Here’s a look at how APC is leading through hope to make a positive difference during the holiday season and how you can, too.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Community Policy