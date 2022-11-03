ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina

Anyone who has been on a long road trip knows how driving, or even sitting in the car as a passenger, for hours on end can work up an appetite. LoveFood knows how important it is to fuel up on any road trip — both yourself and your car — so it compiled a list of the truck stop in each state serving the best food around, including this convenient roadside eatery in North Carolina.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WECT

Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – November 7th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As of the most recent update from the Florida Division of Elections, over 4.6 million Floridians have voted either by mail or through early in-person voting. Florida is second only to Texas in total votes cast thus far. Democrats continue to maintain a lead with vote by mail ballots, while Republicans have voted in much larger numbers with early voting. Republicans have outvoted Democrats by 337,185 votes thus far. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm tomorrow on Election Day.
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

How to know your vote counted in North Carolina

N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
sandhillssentinel.com

Local mother holds protest to ban PIT maneuvers

For Charlene Ross, her life changed forever on June 29, 2018. That evening, her son, Shonquell Barrett, of Aberdeen, was killed while fleeing from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol when they used a PIT maneuver to stop Barrett. His car veered off the road and crashed into a power pole and tree. Click here to read more on Barrett’s crash.
ABERDEEN, NC

