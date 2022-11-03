Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina
Anyone who has been on a long road trip knows how driving, or even sitting in the car as a passenger, for hours on end can work up an appetite. LoveFood knows how important it is to fuel up on any road trip — both yourself and your car — so it compiled a list of the truck stop in each state serving the best food around, including this convenient roadside eatery in North Carolina.
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
iheart.com
This Colorado Restaurant Is Among The Best For Everyday Eats
You know you have a favorite restaurant when you keep coming back. Whether it's the must-try food, unbeatable prices, or wonderful atmosphere, these places have a unique draw for both locals and tourists. If you're interested in finding that next restaurant, TripAdvisor can help. The website unveiled its Travelers' Choice...
8 Powerball tickets in North Carolina win at least $50,000
Two $3 Power Play tickets in North Carolina won a $150,000 prize. A ticket sold in Cary was a $50,000 winner.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
WECT
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched...
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, bringing heavy rain to North Carolina
A forecast for late in the week shows heavy rain from the storm in Central North Carolina as the system moves over or near North Carolina.
iheart.com
2 Florida Spots Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
When people are thinking about where to retire, they often flock to suburban cities or states with the best benefits and amenities. There are some locations, however, that can give you a bang for your buck, comfortable homes, and other things you're looking for. That's where Cheapism comes in. The...
wunc.org
'Racist' flyers targeting Asian American voters are appearing in North Carolina, other states
One flyer showing up in mailboxes across North Carolina has a picture of President Biden and says the government wants to replace white and Asian workers with Black and Latinx workers. Sonya Patel is a physician who was raised and educated in the Triangle. Patel says she could not believe...
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – November 7th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As of the most recent update from the Florida Division of Elections, over 4.6 million Floridians have voted either by mail or through early in-person voting. Florida is second only to Texas in total votes cast thus far. Democrats continue to maintain a lead with vote by mail ballots, while Republicans have voted in much larger numbers with early voting. Republicans have outvoted Democrats by 337,185 votes thus far. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm tomorrow on Election Day.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
theonefeather.com
Masters of their craft: Cherokee couple both to receive North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Butch and Louise Goings, both elders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will receive the North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The couple are both noted Cherokee craftspeople with Butch known for his wood and soapstone carving and Louise known for her white oak basket making.
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
iheart.com
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
iheart.com
Nicole Now A Tropical Storm, Expected To Become Hurricane Before Landfall
Nicole shed its subtropical status on Tuesday, becoming a tropical storm expected to reach hurricane strength on a path towards the east coast of Florida, parts of which are now under a hurricane warning. As of 10am, Nicole was about 460 miles east of West Palm Beach, moving west at...
WXII 12
How to know your vote counted in North Carolina
N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Local mother holds protest to ban PIT maneuvers
For Charlene Ross, her life changed forever on June 29, 2018. That evening, her son, Shonquell Barrett, of Aberdeen, was killed while fleeing from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol when they used a PIT maneuver to stop Barrett. His car veered off the road and crashed into a power pole and tree. Click here to read more on Barrett’s crash.
Centre Daily
Co-workers came rushing when they heard man ‘hollering’ at work. He won the NC lottery
Jeffrey Cunningham gave his co-workers quite the scare recently. Cunningham, a China Grove resident who works as a logistics manager, scratched off a Cashword lottery ticket in the office, according to a Nov. 2 news release from North Carolina Education Lottery officials. When he saw his half-million dollar prize, he got excited.
Comments / 0