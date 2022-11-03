Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As of the most recent update from the Florida Division of Elections, over 4.6 million Floridians have voted either by mail or through early in-person voting. Florida is second only to Texas in total votes cast thus far. Democrats continue to maintain a lead with vote by mail ballots, while Republicans have voted in much larger numbers with early voting. Republicans have outvoted Democrats by 337,185 votes thus far. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm tomorrow on Election Day.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO