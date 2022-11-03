ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

richlandsource.com

Election Day is here: More than 46,000 votes expected in Richland County

MANSFIELD -- More than 46,000 Richland County voters are expected to participate in the 2022 presidential midterm election, according to local Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld. That's about 57 percent of the county's 81,564 registered voters, which would be an increase of about 3 percent over the last gubernatorial...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law

Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield construction trades teacher honored as student champion

MANSFIELD — Greg Morris doesn't mind when his students make mistakes. In fact, he welcomes it. Morris is the construction and building trades teacher at Mansfield Senior High School. He's overseen students constructing little free libraries, sheds and even a tiny house.
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Dishon and Gernert face-off

BUCYRUS—Tensions over errors in committee meeting minutes resulted in a harsh exchange between resident Vicki Dishon and Interim Law Director Brian Gernert. Earlier during the Economic Development Committee meeting, Dishon prepared to review corrections in the minutes at the beginning of public participation. Because Dishon had emailed the corrections needed to the committee the errors were already corrected.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland's Stone Lutheran Church partners in Hurricane Ian relief effort

ASHLAND -- In response to those in need in Florida who were affected by Hurricane Ian, the congregation of Stone Lutheran Church in Ashland partnered with the North American Lutheran Church (NALC) Disaster Response team and Sherwin Williams in October. The church collected disaster supplies that remain a priority as...
ASHLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Warner receives massive support to get law license back

MARION—Some Marion area Judges have raced to support former Judge Jason Warner’s bid to get his law license back. The Board of Professional Conduct held hearings on October 18-19. While no decision by the board has been announced, Warner did receive letters of support from colleagues and Marion Judges. According to information obtained on the board of professional conduct website, 19 individuals wrote letters of support for the reinstatement of Warner‘s law license.
MARION COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
Galion Inquirer

GPD recognized for Light Ohio Blue 2022 First Responder Photo Challenge

GALION- The 2022 Light Ohio Blue First Responder Challenge ran from September 11 through September 30, with just under 50,000 votes cast. Galion Police Department was a winner in LE Category 4. All award winners were recognized Wednesday, October 12 at Hilliard’s First Responder Park.
GALION, OH
cleveland19.com

Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
AVON LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion High School launches "Roar Program"

GALION – Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness and community-focused projects.
GALION, OH

