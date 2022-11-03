Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Election Day is here: More than 46,000 votes expected in Richland County
MANSFIELD -- More than 46,000 Richland County voters are expected to participate in the 2022 presidential midterm election, according to local Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld. That's about 57 percent of the county's 81,564 registered voters, which would be an increase of about 3 percent over the last gubernatorial...
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield construction trades teacher honored as student champion
MANSFIELD — Greg Morris doesn't mind when his students make mistakes. In fact, he welcomes it. Morris is the construction and building trades teacher at Mansfield Senior High School. He's overseen students constructing little free libraries, sheds and even a tiny house.
crawfordcountynow.com
Dishon and Gernert face-off
BUCYRUS—Tensions over errors in committee meeting minutes resulted in a harsh exchange between resident Vicki Dishon and Interim Law Director Brian Gernert. Earlier during the Economic Development Committee meeting, Dishon prepared to review corrections in the minutes at the beginning of public participation. Because Dishon had emailed the corrections needed to the committee the errors were already corrected.
richlandsource.com
Ashland's Stone Lutheran Church partners in Hurricane Ian relief effort
ASHLAND -- In response to those in need in Florida who were affected by Hurricane Ian, the congregation of Stone Lutheran Church in Ashland partnered with the North American Lutheran Church (NALC) Disaster Response team and Sherwin Williams in October. The church collected disaster supplies that remain a priority as...
crawfordcountynow.com
Warner receives massive support to get law license back
MARION—Some Marion area Judges have raced to support former Judge Jason Warner’s bid to get his law license back. The Board of Professional Conduct held hearings on October 18-19. While no decision by the board has been announced, Warner did receive letters of support from colleagues and Marion Judges. According to information obtained on the board of professional conduct website, 19 individuals wrote letters of support for the reinstatement of Warner‘s law license.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Post investigating fatal crash on Hildebrant Road in Richland County
BUTLER — Troopers from the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Hildebrant Road, south of state Route 97 in Worthington Township. A passerby discovered the vehicle at approximately 6:45 a.m. this morning. The preliminary investigation showed a GMC...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
richlandsource.com
Chesterville boy, 9, wins free telescope from Richland Astronomical Society
BELLVILLE — Maverick Shaw didn't know the real reason his parents dragged him into the board meeting on Saturday night. As members of the Richland Astronomical Society exchanged jokes, discussed leadership nominations and set dates for future events, the 9-year-old fidgeted in a folding chair in the back row.
Galion Inquirer
GPD recognized for Light Ohio Blue 2022 First Responder Photo Challenge
GALION- The 2022 Light Ohio Blue First Responder Challenge ran from September 11 through September 30, with just under 50,000 votes cast. Galion Police Department was a winner in LE Category 4. All award winners were recognized Wednesday, October 12 at Hilliard’s First Responder Park.
Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.
cleveland19.com
Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
cleveland19.com
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
richlandsource.com
Galion High School launches "Roar Program"
GALION – Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness and community-focused projects.
Multiple families sue Avon Lake day care where child suffered broken leg
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new fallout from abuse of a child caught on camera in an Avon Lake day care.
Ramp from I-77 reopens after crash
A highway ramp in Canton has reopened after it was shut down for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning.
Powerball jackpot hopefuls line up at this NE Ohio spot for tickets — Here’s why
Lottery players have been lining up all day across Northeast Ohio and the country to buy tickets for their shot at a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.
