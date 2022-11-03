ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Woman's Clever Solution to Finding Her Car at the Airport Is Brilliant

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dWKA_0ixZnsOe00

This is straight out of a Seinfeld episode.

Parking at the airport is a pain, isn't it? The lots cost a pretty penny each day, you gotta get there early to park your car, and then you have to be sure not to lose the paper telling you where it's parked. Speaking of which- what happens if you do lose that little slip of paper?

Unfortunately, that's what happened to one woman, who shared an airport shuttle bus with TikTok user @dramallamamamma . However, this ingenious woman was undaunted, and devised a clever way to locate her lost car!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Hey, when plan A fails, sometimes you have to improvise! We're actually really impressed that this method succeeded. It does feel like something out of a Seinfeld episode- facing down a mundane problem in a unique and amusing way. But if it works, it works- and clearly, the shuttle bus driver was understanding of her plight. Losing your car at the airport is no joke!

It could always be much worse, as commenters shared disaster stories of their experiences losing their car at the airport. "I lost my ticket once, the one that says when I entered. They called my plates into local PD to confirm I was the owner of the car," shared @notherrealname. "This was me last week … except they dropped me off and I walked the aisle in cold was 47 out. Took 15 mins find my car," said @coliemarie87. "My father in law for 3 hours until he remembered that he took Uber," recalled @too.many.already. LMFAO- ok, that's too good!

While this woman's ingenious solution to her predicament worked, people shared ways to help people from losing their cars in the first place. "I would like to remind people that Google maps has a feature where you can drop a pin where you parked," advised @madcapmatt. "I love that. I take a picture of the big section signs because I know I'll forget," shared @erlenmyer_flask. Even that is not enough for some, though: "I always take a pic, text it to someone not with me AND email it to myself. I have bad luck so I have to be prepared," admitted @laurenopf. Hey, better to be overprepared than lost in the parking garage!

This woman's struggle is pretty relatable to anyone who's ever faced this predicament. Hopefully, though, the helpful recommendations people shared will help ensure you never lose your car at the airport again!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time

A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Mary Duncan

“I’ll give it to the maid,” Sister-in-law scoffs at her expensive birthday gift, mortifies giver

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Alison was very close to her brother, Chris, when they were growing up. This is because they didn’t have the greatest family life. Their parents both worked all the time and when their father wasn’t working he was sitting in his recliner in front of the TV, yelling at the news while he drank beer after beer… and then started yelling at his kids.
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
234
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy