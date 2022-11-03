Read full article on original website
Related
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
ESPN
Gerard Pique's emotional goodbye shows what he meant to fans as wasteful Barcelona climb in LaLiga
BARCELONA -- It was a routine win for Barcelona as they beat Almeria 2-0 on Saturday night at Camp Nou to move to the top of the LaLiga table. But the match wasn't really about that. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Longtime Barcelona defender Gerard Pique...
Clara Chía and Shakira’s children make an appearance during Gerard Piqué’s farewell tribute
Gerard Piqué played professionally for the last time on Saturday, November 5, 2020, after announcing he was retiring from soccer. The Spanish atlethe, who had almost twenty years of career, farewelled his Barcelona team and received a tribute at the Camp Nou stadium surrounded by his teammates, fans, the sons he shares with Shakira, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
ESPN
World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar
Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Sporting News
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures: Complete schedule, dates and times for all 2022/23 knockout matches
This is where the UEFA Champions League gets good. The knockout rounds of the 2022/23 competition featuring the cream of the crop kick off with the Round of 16 beginning in February. The Round of 16 draw on Monday, November 7 did not disappoint. It pit each of the group...
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
ESPN
World Cup 2022: 32 team-by-team previews for Qatar
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is missing some big teams (Italy, Egypt, Nigeria, Colombia) and some big players (Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Victor Osimhen) but that's what makes this tournament the best in sports. Brazil are looking to win their first World Cup since 2002, while England, Argentina and Germany are hoping to dethrone defending champions France.
ESPN
Gareth Bale after helping LAFC win MLS Cup: I seem to have a knack for scoring in finals
Gareth Bale acknowledged he seems to have a knack for scoring in finals after he became the first player to score in Champions League and MLS Cup finals when helping LAFC to win Major League Soccer's championship for the first time on Saturday. Bale headed in a dramatic equalizer in...
Liverpool's Fabinho In And Firmino Out: Brazil's World Cup Squad Announced
The Brazilian International Squad Manager Tite has just announced his final selection for this year's World Cup. There are a couple surprise additions and a few names left out including Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.
Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up
The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United chase two potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements with January move likely
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ten Hag has replacements...
UEFA Champions League Draw Punishes Liverpool For Finishing Second In Group A
Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
NBC Sports
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks. From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
Hernández: LAFC's first title comes in greatest MLS Cup final, full of twists and turns
LAFC secured its first league crown with a victory over the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks Saturday in the greatest of the 27 MLS Cup finals.
Comments / 6