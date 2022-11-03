Harford County to honor veterans in November

A veteran stands and salutes as the American Legion, Harford Post 39 Color Guard posts the colors during the Memorial Day ceremony at Shamrock Park in Bel Air Monday, May 30, 2022. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Harford County will be honoring veterans with a resource fair as well as a series of activities in November.

“Veterans, military personnel and their families are the reason we’re a free nation,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for their service and continue to honor them around Veterans Day and throughout the year. Harford County’s all-volunteer veterans commission makes that possible, and I would like to thank them for assisting local veterans and for helping us celebrate their service.”

On Nov. 12, the Harford County Veterans Family Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street. The theme of this year’s fair is “Remembering the sacrifices of Harford County’s servicemembers, veterans, and family members.” The fair is free for all participants.

At the fair, veterans, all military members and their families can get information about veterans healthcare and benefits, a printed resource guide, a list of local businesses that offer discounts to veterans and more. representatives from the Veterans Administration and several veterans service organizations will discuss and check on claims, help veterans sign up for VA healthcare, and answer questions about important federal and state VA resources.

A free lunch from Mission BBQ will be provided, and veterans can enter a drawing for a big screen TV and one of two $250 gift cards sponsored by APG Federal Credit Union. For the giveaways, all Harford County veterans who attend the fair will be given a ticket for a drawing.

Contestants must be Harford County veterans and the drawing will be held live on the veterans commission’s Facebook page , facebook.com/HarfordVeterans12 . Only one prize per veteran will be allowed.

The resource fair is organized by the Harford County James McMahan Commission on Veterans Affairs. The commission is made up of veterans and is active year-round, answering questions and connecting other veterans and their families to available resources. They can be reached at 410-638-4109 ext. 1813 or vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov .

Along with the resource fair, the county will publish submissions to a photo gallery of honor featuring images of local veterans starting Nov. 1.

Veterans, and family members who wish to honor a veteran living or deceased, are invited to submit a photo of a veteran, preferably in uniform and information about their service.

Photos will be posted throughout November on the Facebook page for the Harford County James McMahan Commission on veterans affairs and on the county website at harfordcountymd.gov/927/Commission-on-Veterans-Affairs .

Submission forms and instructions are online at harfordcountymd.gov/FormCenter/Veterans-Affairs-Commission-60/Harford-County-Veterans-Virtual-Photo-Ga-403 .

During National Veterans Small Business Week, which ends Friday, resources for veteran-owned businesses will be posted multiple times each day on the Facebook page for the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development , facebook.com/HarfordCountyOCED .