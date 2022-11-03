ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story online for free — release date and time

By Henry T. Casey
 5 days ago

It's not about the Pentiums anymore, but when you watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story online, you'll travel back through time to see how it all went down for the pop parody king.

Weird Al movie release date, time

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story debuts on The Roku Channel on Friday (Nov. 4) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. GMT. / 6 p.m. AEDT.

And it's all through a different face: that of Daniel Radcliffe, who portrays the singer and song-writer who changed pop music. The movie features a serious set of co-stars, too, as Evan Rachel Wood fills in for Madonna and Rainn Wilson plays Al's collaborator Dr. Demento.

The film isn't just about Yankovic's success, as it ... well, it's satire. You know, just like Al's parodies. So don't take it for truth when it shows Al getting in trouble with cops for being a polka-obsessed kid who didn't quite fit in. And, then, suddenly, it all comes to him. Or at least out of Al's mouth.

The movie also shows a wild side of Al's success, including one where Madonna was a bad influence on him. So, think "Walk Hard," but with parody and polka. Because a movie about a kid with straight-As who was squeaky-clean wouldn't really marry well with a three-act structure.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story online (which the best Roku devices are great for), and check out the trailer, too:

How to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story online from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from home and can't watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story online, you don't need to miss out. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN ( we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)
2. Connect to the location you want to stream from
3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

How to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

So, here's the great news: everyone can watch the Weird Al movie for free online. That's because it's only streaming on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel, if you didn't know, is a collection of free (and premium paid) on-demand and linear programming. And it's going to stream the Weird Al movie for free (with ads, we expect).

Of course, all Rokus have The Roku Channel built in, and you can find it on your home screen.

In a web browser, it can be streamed from The Roku Channel's website .

That means you can watch from the Roku app on iPhone and iPad or on Android . There's even a Roku Channel Fire TV app .

Want to stream it on another of the best streaming devices ? The Roku app supports casting, and we recommend using a Mac for screen-mirroring to the Apple TV 4K .

How to watch the Weird Al movie online in the U.K. and Canada?

Fortunately, The Roku Channel is also available in the U.K., Canada, and Mexico too!

And we can confirm that you'll be able to watch the Weird Al movie online in those regions starting Friday (Nov. 4).

So, fire up The Roku Channel on your Roku, The Roku Channel's website . or its apps on iPhone and iPad or on Android . There's even a Roku Channel Fire TV app .

Can you watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story online in Australia?

Frustratingly, The Roku Channel isn't even available in Australia.

Those on holiday in Australia may want to try using a VPN to watch, like ExpressVPN , our favorite.

The best streaming VPN in 2022

A streaming VPN can get you access to global Netflix libraries, blocked sites like BBC iPlayer, and even free coverage of PPV sports. Here's the top 5.
Tom's Guide

