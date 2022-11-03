Everton vs Leicester live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Everton vs Leicester live stream features two teams that are six places apart but separated by only three points, so expect a close contest — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Everton vs Leicester live stream date, time, channels

The Everton vs Leicester live stream takes place Saturday, Nov. 5.

► Time 5.30 p.m. BST / 1.30 p.m. ET / 10.30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 6)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Were you to offer a 12th place finish to Frank Lampard and his Everton side, they would likely snap your hand off. After being hamstrung by financial fair play this summer, recruitment has been limited and this will likely be a transitional season. Even though their opponent’s Leicester are in the relegation zone, both sides have only won three matches so far this season. The manner in which the two teams have reached this tally however could not have been more different. Everton this season have been experts at keeping games tight with five draws (including last time out against Fulham) and six of their thirteen league games being decided by a single goal either way.



The Toffee’s opponents Leicester have had a much more up-and-down journey so far this season. Aside from the free-scoring Manchester City, Leicester have been involved in the most goals this season with 21 scored and 25 conceded. This is true to Brendan Rodgers’ reputation as an attacking manager but a 5-2 loss to Brighton and 6-2 humbling by Spurs nearly cost the Northern Irishman his job earlier this season. The foxes are still in the relegation zone but the last three games have seen an upturn in form. A narrow 1-0 loss to champions City is no shame, especially when preceded by convincing 4-0 and 2-0 victories against Wolves and Leeds respectively. Leicester fans will be desperate to see captain Jonny Evans return to the heart of defense after a calf injury, especially considering they have not won in their last five meetings with Everton.



With England internationals on each side desperate to make one last good impression before the world cup squad is announced, and a much improved Leicester, this game could go either way, making the Everton vs Leicester live stream worth penciling in your calendar.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Everton vs Leicester live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Leicester live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Everton vs Leicester live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Leicester live stream on Peacock , NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watching the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Everton vs Leicester live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Everton vs Leicester live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Leicester live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Leicester live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Everton vs Leicester live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Everton vs Leicester live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Everton vs Leicester live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Leicester live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Leicester live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Leicester live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .