The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon on US 62 at State Route 753 that resulted in one person being flown by medical helicopter to a Columbus-area hospital. According to initial reports, a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck struck the rear of a Dodge Ram truck. The S-10 truck ran off the right side of the road and reportedly struck a metal traffic pole. The driver of the S-10 was transported by Fayette County Life Squad and was later taken by medical helicopter. No other injuries were reported.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO