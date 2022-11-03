Read full article on original website
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
Nobody Could’ve Predicted Kirk Cousins Would Become This Icy
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has undergone a makeover from a total “dad persona” to a total dad persona with icy chains all around his neck. What began as an innocent social media moment on the way home from a win over the New Orleans Saints in London has turned into an ice-dripping spectacle.
Michael Strahan’s Reaction to Terry Bradshaw’s Bizarre Remark on Live TV Has Twitter Talking
Terry Bradshaw made a rather unsettling comment during the FOX’s NFL Sunday show, and Michael Strahan’s reaction to the remark has gone viral. While talking about the upcoming Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks divisional matchup, the Hall of Fame quarterback made a questionable remark which prompted strong reactions from his fellow co-hosts.
Vikings Grab NFC North by the Throat
The Minnesota Vikings couldn’t get the ground game going, stopped scoring for a long time after the first drive — and still won in Week 9. Kevin O’Connell got his seventh win as a first-year head coach, and the Vikings grabbed the NFC North by the throat. How? Well, the Green Bay Packers lost a fifth consecutive game, only their second five-game losing streak in the last 30 years.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade
Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
Commanders Fans Believe They Were Jobbed
Never mind a referee playing free safety against Minnesota Vikings free safety Camryn Bynum, enabling an inexplicable touchdown. Washington Commanders fans and media believe they were jobbed by officials in Week 9. The Vikings defeated the Commanders 20-17 on Sunday, carving out a 4.5-game lead in the NFC North and...
The Packers Apparently Tried to Trade for Everybody
The Green Bay Packers rank 23rd in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play through eight weeks of 2022. In 2021, they ranked third in the same metric. And in efforts to fix the glitch, Green Bay’s front office evidently attempted to pull the trigger on multiple trades for notable pass-catchers before the NFL’s November 1st trade deadline — and then just didn’t get it done.
The Vikings ‘Magic Number’ Is Insanely Low
Another week, another Minnesota Vikings win and loss by the Green Bay Packers. That’s become the norm for the last month and a half. Accordingly, the Vikings 2022 ‘magic number’ has hit a historic threshold, as Minnesota’s new target is five. What is a magic number?...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Vikings Players’ Reactions to Win over WAS
Week 9 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings continued their hot streak, making it six wins in a row and moving to a 7-1 record. A 20-17 victory over the Washington Commanders got the job done and saw the Vikings take a commanding lead at the top of the north division in the NFC.
Watch Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ‘Dance’ After Another Vikings Win
It was super exciting to watch the Vikings beat the Washington Commanders in Sunday's game. Kirk Cousins has got to be thrilled with yesterday's win against the Commanders. It was a close game, as per usual the Vikings this year, getting that last touchdown in the 4th quarter, with only 12 seconds left on the clock for the Commanders to try to come back and take the game. It didn't happen.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 7
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 7, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Happy Victory Monday! Akayleb Evans played lights out yesterday. K.J. Osborn made the day for this young fan. It’s great to see players taking some time for...
CBS Analyst Declares the Packers Season ‘Over’
It’s certainly been a rough month-plus for the Green Bay Packers. Somehow, the Milwaukee Brewers, who have not played a baseball game since October 5th, have won more recently than the Packers. When a mediocre baseball team that didn’t make the playoffs wins more games than you in the...
Per PFF, the Vikings Top Players from Best to Worst: After Week 9
After Week 9, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 9 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 10
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (7-1) play the Buffalo Bills (6-2) at...
12 Snap Reactions after Commanders-Vikings
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 7-1 atop the NFC North after a suspenseful win...
Vikings 6th Straight Win Follows Familiar Formula
This is a recording. The Vikings scored a touchdown on their first drive (fourth time in the last five games), had a lull in the second and third quarters to lose the lead, forced a big late turnover on defense, and then made several big plays in the fourth quarter to overcome adversity. The Vikings came from behind as they outscored the opponents in the fourth quarter to win a one-score game (for the sixth straight game after going 6-8 in such games last season).
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 10
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17, with a win that secured a 4.5-game lead atop the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers dropped a fifth consecutive game. Against Washington, Minnesota’s offense went to sleep for about three quarters while the defense fired up its best game of 2022. In the end, the offense awoke and finished off Taylor Heinicke’s team.
