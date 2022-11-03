ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou loses defensive back to NCAA transfer portal

Cornerback Davion Sistrunk announced on Twitter on Monday that he is leaving the Missouri program and heading to the NCAA transfer portal to continue his collegiate career elsewhere. “First off, I want to thank the University of Missouri for letting me be a part of their program for the last...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies

CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are investigating after one woman is dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Saturday night. Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m on the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Officers blocked part of Boyd Lane off with crime scene tape for several hours and cleared The post One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
