The perfect October weather accompanied a great month for the Pantry of Oxford. This month the Pantry was able to serve 648 clients, which is a record. The crew this month, from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church truly stepped up to their commitment each of the Pantry days. Between 10 and 12 parishioners showed up daily, sharing hugs and truly welcoming smiles to everyone.

OXFORD, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO