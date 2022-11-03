Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Arkansas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12. It will mark the 69th all-time...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss holds at No. 11 in latest AP Poll
Ole Miss football held strong at No. 11 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 this week following a bye in Week 10. The Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) had the week off after coming away with a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Oct. 29, and held at No. 11 in the polls despite some significant movement elsewhere.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Volleyball splits series with South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. –Ole Miss fell to South Carolina 1-3 Sunday afternoon inside the Carolina Volleyball Center, splitting the weekend series with the Gamecocks. The Rebels (11-12, 7-6 SEC) struggled to side out as South Carolina hit at a strong .293 clip. Samantha Schnitta paced the offense with 15 kills, followed by Sasha Ratliff with 12.
Oxford Eagle
Men’s basketball battles past Alcorn State, 73-58
Ole Miss men’s basketball found itself in a first-half dogfight against the defending SWAC champions in Alcorn State, but a big second-half momentum swing helped push the Rebels past the Braves, 73-58, to open the 2022-23 regular season at SJB Pavilion on Monday night. The Rebels (1-0) were up...
Oxford Eagle
Women’s basketball starts out 2022-23 season with win over Kennesaw State
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team started their season out with a dominant 72-60 win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Monday night inside the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0) began its season with solid numbers as four Rebels scored in double figures. Last season’s SEC Sixth Women of the Year, Angel Baker, led the Rebels with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Madison Scott followed with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards.
Oxford Eagle
Election Day 2022: where and when to vote in Oxford
Voters in Lafayette County will head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Among the positions voters will fill Tuesday is the newly-created County Court Judge. Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation establishing a county court in Lafayette County back in February after its population rose...
Oxford Eagle
Election Day 2022: polls open across Lafayette County
Election day is upon us and polls are now open across Lafayette County as voters cast their ballots for the first-ever County Court Judge, among other positions. Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation in February establishing a county court in Lafayette County after the 2020 census revealed the county’s population had grown above the 50,000 resident threshold required for a county court.
Oxford Eagle
Grateful every month
The perfect October weather accompanied a great month for the Pantry of Oxford. This month the Pantry was able to serve 648 clients, which is a record. The crew this month, from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church truly stepped up to their commitment each of the Pantry days. Between 10 and 12 parishioners showed up daily, sharing hugs and truly welcoming smiles to everyone.
Oxford Eagle
Board of supervisors gives approval for phase nine of Old Oaks development
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the final plat amendment for Phase IX of the Old Oaks housing development on Monday. The move was mostly a formality, as Old Oaks received prior approval for the construction of 49 units as part of Phase VIII, but needed to install the necessary infrastructure for the remaining 11 units on the lot.
