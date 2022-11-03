ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Bryce Harper Returns for Another Swing at Baseball Immortality

By Barry M. Bloom
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrKgC_0ixZjUGU00

Great players rise to the occasion during the postseason, and Bryce Harper is no exception.

Reggie Jackson did it for the New York Yankees in the 1970s. Barry Bonds had a World Series to remember in 2002. Albert Pujols, like Jackson before him, had a three-homer game during the 2011 Fall Classic.

Harper isn’t quite there yet. But he’s been a standout for the Philadelphia Phillies this fall, hitting the homer that won the National League Championship Series over the San Diego Padres, and in his next at bat at Citizens Bank Park, a first pitch homer to send the Phils to a lopsided Game 3 victory Tuesday night over the Houston Astros . He opened Philadelphia’s ill-fated Game 4 with a walk and a stolen base before striking out twice as Astros pitchers combined to throw just the second no-hitter in World Series history. Houston will need more of the same in order to deter the two-time NL Most Valuable Player.

“It’s been an incredible run he’s been on,” Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said in a media session prior to Wednesday’s Game 4. “He’s so dynamic, and it’s been really cool to watch him grow and turn into the perennial MVP-type player that he is.”

So far this postseason, Harper is hitting .368 with six homers, 13 RBIs and a 1.199 OPS, earning every bit of the 13-year, $330 million contract Phillies managing partner John Middleton gave him prior to the 2019 season.

In the blush of all this success, Middleton told USA Today that Harper is “the most underpaid $330 million man alive.”

When apprised he was nearing the pantheon of the World Series gods, Harper tried to downplay it.

“I’m just so focused on winning,” Harper told the media after his first-inning belt led the Phils to a five-homer barrage and a 7-0 victory. “I’m not focused on anything else besides that. I’m just having the opportunity to come in here and grateful for the opportunity to be here.”

There’s a big dose of redemption for Harper, who came off a broken left thumb late in the season and took a while to regain his swing. Then there’s the contract. Harper turned down 10 years at $300 million from the Washington Nationals at the end of the 2018 season. He had to play an exceedingly slow free agent market and signed with the Phillies just as spring training in 2019 opened.

To add insult to injury, the Nationals, without Harper, went on to win the 2019 World Series in seven games over these same Astros. The Phillies finished 16 games out of first place with an 82-82 record that season.

In Washington, Harper had a reputation as a hothead, getting thrown out of multiple games for arguing with the home plate umpire about third strike calls. Like Bonds, He had anger management issues.

“He would do some things where it’s like, ‘Hey, man, just tone it down a little bit,’” Verlander said.

Dusty Baker, Houston’s skipper, managed both Harper, when he was with the Nats, and Bonds in San Francisco.

Like Harper, Bonds starred in his World Series debut, with four homers, six RBIs and an astonishing 1.994 OPS in 2002, in what wound up being his only Fall Classic.

“I mean, they’re both great hitters,” Baker said in a media session when asked to compare Bonds to Harper. “If you make a mistake, they can hit you out, and if you make a good pitch, they can hit you out. Every pitch that they hit out is not a mistake. Sometimes the hitters get you. And you just hope that you can keep ’em in the ballpark.”

Bonds was always handful to manage. Harper?

“Bryce was pretty easy to manage,” Baker said. “He’s a tremendous player. He’s been in the spotlight for a long, long time. I happen to like him a lot on the field and off the field. I’m very impressed with his dedication to people and to life.”

Harper said he’s turned the page from the Washington era. He’s even moved on from the incident this past June when San Diego’s Blake Snell hit him on the left hand with pitch, breaking his thumb.

Harper, a left-handed hitter and righty thrower, was devastated at the time.

“I’m just really bummed for the organization, for the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans,” he said then. “I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed.”

He missed two months and had three homers and 15 RBIs in the 35 games after his return. The thumb injury, in which pins were implanted and removed, is complicated by an earlier right elbow injury. Harper tore his ulnar collateral ligament and is restricted to hitting only until the possibility of Tommy John surgery is determined in the offseason.

“It depends on how bad the tear is,” Phils manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday in an interview. “If the tear isn’t bad it’ll be a procedure and he’ll miss less time. If it’s bad he’ll have the [Tommy John] surgery.”

For a pitcher, recovery from Tommy John is 12 to 18 months. For a right fielder who must use that arm to throw a ball on much fewer occasions, that time span could be shorter.

Harper was saved by the fact that the NL finally adopted the designated hitter rule this season. He began to regularly DH even before the thumb injury. Otherwise, he would’ve been reduced to a bit player coming off the bench as a pinch-hitter.

It was fortuitous timing.

“I’ll say it was,” Thomson said.

As far as Harper’s concerned, that’s all behind him, too.

“Yeah, you just try to flush it as best as possible knowing that the regular season was done, right?” Harper said. “The season was done. Everybody goes back to zero, and all you do is worry about winning as a team and as an individual as well.”

He was named MVP of the NLCS and could receive the same honor for this Series.

He’s on center stage. The pantheon of the baseball gods is waiting.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Houston’s Crane Lifts Astros Into the Black, and Another World Series

Jim Crane has owned the Houston Astros for 11 sometimes tumultuous seasons. But his tenure has produced great success, both competitively and financially. When it comes to local revenue, Crane—whose holdings include Crane Capital Group, of which he is chairman and chief executive—said the Astros are now among the top five generators in Major League Baseball. “When I bought the club, we weren’t too good,” Crane said in an interview behind the batting cage at Minute Maid Park the day before Friday’s World Series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. “I know the merchandise back then was $3 million to $4 million in...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportico

Astros Steer Through Scandal via a System Deep in Talent

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the second postseason in a row and fourth time in the past six years. They’ll face the Philadelphia Phillies this time, after dropping last year’s Series to the Atlanta Braves. It should come as no surprise the Astros, with 106 wins to top the American League this past season, have won seven consecutive postseason games, sweeping the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees in their first two rounds. They have retooled nicely despite the losses of George Springer, Charlie Morton and Carlos Correa to free agency. Still, the sign-stealing, Major League Baseball-sanctioned Astros...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportico

Judge Poised for a ‘Bigger Pot of Gold’ This Offseason: Cashman

The New York Yankees’ season is over, but another hugely important competition begins. The question now is whether Aaron Judge will return to the Yanks or sign as a free agent with one of Major League Baseball’s other free-spending teams? Even Judge, who broke Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees’ single-season home run record by hitting 62 this season, says he has no clue. “Your guess is as good as mine,” Judge said in an interview Saturday night at Yankee Stadium as another playoff run came up short when the Yanks were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series with Sunday’s...
CLEVELAND, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up Nola's 2023 option, Eflin and Segura become free agents

Two days after losing the World Series, the Phillies have moved on to the business side of baseball. As expected, the team picked up the 2023 option on pitcher Aaron Nola's contract. The option is worth $16 million. Pitcher Zach Eflin has become a free agent. He declined his side...
NBC Sports

Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies

It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Sporticast: Grease the Lampposts, the World Series Is Here

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the upcoming World Series, which will be played between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.  It’s a matchup of two MLB franchises with very different success in recent years. The Astros have been to four World Series in the past six seasons, including a title in 2017, marred in retrospect by a sign-stealing scandal. The Phillies haven’t been to the playoffs in more than a decade, and as happened with a recent Eagles Super Bowl run, the city...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportico

Why the Mantle ’52 Rookie Card ‘Topps’ the Collectibles Market

Today’s guest columnist is Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions for Heritage Auctions. When the Topps 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card sold for a record-shattering $12.6 million on Aug. 27 at Heritage Auctions, the question most often asked was: Why would anyone pay that much for a baseball card? That reaction is predictable when any item goes for such a significant sum. There’s no simple explanation, of course. But there are several factors that make this particular Mantle card so valuable. It measures but 2-5/8” x 3-3/4”. Yet it’s art nonetheless, no different than a Picasso or a Basquiat to enthusiasts for whom this has become the most valuable post-war card, and the most beautiful. It’s the first of...
TEXAS STATE
Sportico

Dave Dombrowski Guides Phillies Into His Fifth World Series

When the Philadelphia Phillies floundered after the 2020 COVID-shortened season, they hired veteran Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations. Dombrowski didn’t disappoint as a replacement for the analytically driven Matt Klentak. He’s in his fifth World Series spread across four different organizations, thus far winning two of them. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series against the Houston Astros is Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The teams are tied at a game apiece. Dombrowski’s had success signing big-name players for big money and letting managers like Jim Leyland in Miami and Detroit, Alex Cora in Boston and Rob Thomson in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

MLB Sponsor Revenue Hits $1.2B Ahead of Jersey Patch Boom

Major League Baseball and its 30 teams generated an estimated $1.19 billion in sponsorship revenue during the 2022 season, according to consultancy IEG and its Sponsorship Intelligence Database. The tally is up 6% from last year, but a major spike is coming with the introduction of sponsor logos on jerseys next season. “The jersey patch is going to take baseball to a new level of sponsorship,” Peter Laatz, IEG’s global managing director, said in a video interview. “The best way to increase revenue is to define a new asset, find new real estate.” In March, MLB and the players association approved jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Sportico

Baker’s World Series Success, Bochy’s Hire Leads MLB‘s Wave of Elder Managers

After Dusty Baker won his first World Series title in 25 years of managing, he made his plans for the future clear. “What’s next? I said if I win one I want to win two,” he said Saturday night after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, winning the series in six games at Minute Maid Park. At 73, Baker is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball, and he wants another shot at it at 74. Baker won in his third try, losing in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants and last year with the Astros. “I mean, the one was...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Phillies players reaching free agency

Free agents hit the market the day after the World Series ends and the Phillies have nearly a dozen players coming off their books. While players cannot sign with a new team until five days after the World Series ends, they can re-sign with their team, as closer Edwin Diaz did with the Mets.
Sportico

MLB Gross Revenue Back to Nearly $11 Billion, Manfred Says

Major League Baseball’s gross revenue was back to pre-pandemic levels this season, Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters after Monday night’s Game 3 of the World Series was postponed by rain at Citizens Bank Park. “We’re going to be just shy of $11 [billion],” Manfred said when asked if revenues would be back over $10 billion. The figure reached $10.7 billion in 2019, the last full season played without the COVID-19 restrictions that began in in March 2020. That season was delayed four months, abbreviated to 60 games, and played without fans in the stands. Last year MLB played at limited capacity in most...
Sportico

Dan Snyder Removal Unlikely Under NFL Owner Policy

While renewed calls for the NFL to oust Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder surfaced this week, the same obstacle remains: 24 owners would have to vote to remove Snyder, a move that has never happened in the league’s 102-year history, and one that would likely spawn antitrust litigation. The prospective ouster of Snyder, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and negligently supervising Commanders executives, has been a recurring topic in recent years. It drew new headlines on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in New York, when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said, “I believe there is merit to removing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportico

Genius Sports, Premier League to Commercialize Player Skeletal Data

Genius Sports is expanding its data-capture relationship with the English Premier League, a move that will make information on players’ skeletal movements available to partners. It’s part of a wider extension between the company (NYSE: GENI) and Football DataCo, the licensing agency that houses rights for the Premier League, English Football League and the Scottish Professional Football League. The group has been working with Genius Sports since for a few years, developing an official data feed that’s monetized via deals with sportsbooks, media companies and teams. Financial specifics weren’t disclosed. As part of the new, expanded relationship, Genius Sports will build a...
Sportico

Baseball’s Dynamic Postseason Sets Stage for a Fan-Focused Future

Today’s guest columnist is Robert D. Manfred Jr., commissioner of Major League Baseball. Major League Baseball’s 2022 season will be remembered forever. As I have traveled across the country watching games this season, our ballparks have been filled with excitement as our players demonstrated the magic of baseball. We witnessed amazing feats by Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, and more. Our rookie class showed us the exceptional caliber of talent that will carry our game into the future. And the debut of our new playoff system brought postseason baseball back to cities with extraordinary...
Sportico

Sea Unicorns Score Despite Dismissal in MLB Antitrust Suit

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter last Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit that challenged Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption because, he determined, MLB is still exempt from antitrust scrutiny. “Plaintiffs believe that the Supreme Court is poised to knock out the exemption, like a boxer waiting to launch a left hook after her opponent tosses out a torpid jab,” he wrote. “It’s possible. But until the Supreme Court or Congress takes action, the exemption survives.” But even in ruling against the four former minor league teams that sued, Carter, who presides in the SDNY, found that the plaintiffs established antitrust standing and plausibly pleaded...
Sportico

WNBA Players Turn to Athletes Unlimited Amid New Rules, Griner Fallout

More WNBA players will suit up for Athletes Unlimited’s second season, as a complex geopolitical landscape and new league rules on reporting dates make playing abroad more complicated for the athletes. Athletes Unlimited’s 30-game season, slated to start in late February in Dallas, will include 44 total players on four teams. About half of the 31 players who have signed on to compete so far in this winter’s campaign have WNBA experience, and AU expects to add more players from the W as it rounds out its 2023 roster. This past January, before AU’s inaugural basketball season tipped off, the league...
DALLAS, TX
Sportico

Player-Ratings App Serves as Hedge for Major League Pickleball Investments

Last week it was announced that Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35 Ventures purchased an expansion Major League Pickleball (MLP) team. LeBron James, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Marc Lasry and Gary Vaynerchuk are among the league’s other high profile club owners.   A large—and growing—participation base makes the sport attractive to investors from a macro level. MLP founder Steve Kuhn is looking to have 40 million people playing the game by 2030. For perspective, tennis and golf each have roughly 20 million active players. But MLP is just one of three professional Pickleball leagues. So, it’s logical to wonder why the high...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy