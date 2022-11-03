Ohio Republicans will seek to retain their hold on every branch of state government this Election Day as Democrats look to a competitive U.S. Senate race as a possible pickup. The U.S. Senate race has Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, facing Republican J.D. Vance for the chance to succeed the GOP’s Rob Portman, who’s retiring. Ryan, a 10-term congressman, has raised more than 3 1/2 times as much money as the Donald Trump-endorsed Vance, a venture capitalist and author of the best-selling “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance has relied heavily on a cash infusion from Senate Republican leadership, while Ryan also has appealed to national Democrats to help him to the finish line.

