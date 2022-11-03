Read full article on original website
Election Day nears — here’s what to know and expect in the Valley and around Ohio
Ohio Republicans will seek to retain their hold on every branch of state government this Election Day as Democrats look to a competitive U.S. Senate race as a possible pickup. The U.S. Senate race has Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, facing Republican J.D. Vance for the chance to succeed the GOP’s Rob Portman, who’s retiring. Ryan, a 10-term congressman, has raised more than 3 1/2 times as much money as the Donald Trump-endorsed Vance, a venture capitalist and author of the best-selling “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance has relied heavily on a cash infusion from Senate Republican leadership, while Ryan also has appealed to national Democrats to help him to the finish line.
‘From coverage to care’ — federal navigators ready to help Ohioans enroll in marketplace
Dozens of navigators are available to help Ohioans shopping for health care plans through the federal insurance marketplace. Open enrollment is underway and runs through Dec. 15 for coverage beginning Jan. 1. Nearly 260,000 Ohioans enrolled in coverage for 2022, a 24% increase from the year before. Federal leaders provided...
Louisiana-based Bollinger acquires Mississippi yards
Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, a major defense contractor, has agreed to purchase four Mississippi shipyards from subsidiaries of Singapore-based Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., the companies announced Monday. The $15 million purchase of VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore involves 2 shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards...
On the Georgia Trail: Herschel Walker urges GOP ‘team effort’ to win
HIRAM, Ga. — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had a message for the GOP faithful who had flocked to a Herschel Walker rally here: “America is counting on the people of Georgia.”. Judging from the crowded bank of television cameras and the scrum of photographers, the nation...
Crash on notorious road known as ‘The Dragon’ starts wildfire in Smoky Mountains park
A motorcycle crash on the notorious stretch of road known as “The Dragon” ignited a wildfire that has spread across 100 acres inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to Tennessee officials. The fire was 90% contained Monday, Nov. 9, and some ongoing “rain is likely to help...
Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in New Jersey
New Jersey is famous for its private golf clubs, with each of the top 15 on Golfweek’s Best list of private courses in the state ranked among either the top 200 modern or classic courses in the United States. Pine Valley Golf Club tops the list in the state, as well as being No. 1 on the Golfweek’s Best ranking of classic courses built before 1960 in the U.S.
Twitter lays off about 900 in Bay Area after Elon Musk takeover: official state report
Twitter’s wide-ranging layoffs include nearly 900 jobs in the Bay Area and about 1,000 total in California, a huge portion of the company’s local workforce, new state filings show. The company’s disclosures to the state’s labor agency are the first official notices that reveal the impact in the...
