ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
mahoningmatters.com

Election Day nears — here’s what to know and expect in the Valley and around Ohio

Ohio Republicans will seek to retain their hold on every branch of state government this Election Day as Democrats look to a competitive U.S. Senate race as a possible pickup. The U.S. Senate race has Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, facing Republican J.D. Vance for the chance to succeed the GOP’s Rob Portman, who’s retiring. Ryan, a 10-term congressman, has raised more than 3 1/2 times as much money as the Donald Trump-endorsed Vance, a venture capitalist and author of the best-selling “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance has relied heavily on a cash infusion from Senate Republican leadership, while Ryan also has appealed to national Democrats to help him to the finish line.
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Louisiana-based Bollinger acquires Mississippi yards

Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, a major defense contractor, has agreed to purchase four Mississippi shipyards from subsidiaries of Singapore-based Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., the companies announced Monday. The $15 million purchase of VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore involves 2 shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards...
PASCAGOULA, MS
mahoningmatters.com

Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in New Jersey

New Jersey is famous for its private golf clubs, with each of the top 15 on Golfweek’s Best list of private courses in the state ranked among either the top 200 modern or classic courses in the United States. Pine Valley Golf Club tops the list in the state, as well as being No. 1 on the Golfweek’s Best ranking of classic courses built before 1960 in the U.S.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy