Children's Museum will host health and development screenings for kids

The Children's Museum of Montana in downtown Great Falls will host another round of free vision, dental, hearing, and developmental checkups.

The event will be on Friday, November 4, 2022 , from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and participating children can play at the museum at no cost during the event.

There are two more rounds of screenings scheduled.

One will be at the Youth Center at Malmstrom Air Force Base on February 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The other will be at the Early Learning Family Center (3300 3rd Street NE) on April 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The free screenings are a partnership between Benchmark Human Services , Great Falls Public Schools, Alluvion Health, and Central Montana Eyecare.

If you are not able to attend these events but would like to schedule an individual screening for your child - or if you have any questions - call Patty at 406-268-6400.



