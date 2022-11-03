Jenna Dewan Shares Relatable ‘Instagram Vs Reality’ Selfies

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan is giving Instagram a slice of reality.

On Wednesday, the actress got real on the social media platform by showing two sides of herself in side-by-side photos: one of her posing for the camera in a risqué outfit and another of her sipping some morning brew.

The first photo showcased Dewan modeling on a white chair, wearing light makeup with her hair voluminous and messy. She donned a black bra and matching black underwear as she smized into the camera.

The next photo in the carousel featured Dewan all natural wearing minimal to no makeup. Her hair was pulled back in a bun while she sat in the car. The Step Up alum donned a green-blue pullover sweater and posed with a to-go cup of coffee in her hand.

"Instagram vs reality hump day version 😈☕️" she captioned the photo

Fans took to the comments to applaud the The Resident actress for being so transparent with her followers.

One fan wrote, "That's why I ❤️ so much!!" as another underscored, "You're just a natural beauty 🔥😍🔥😍"

Dewan recently took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo of her dressed as cat woman from when she filmed the Netflix series, Soundtrack.

The musical drama series was cut short after just one season, but the actress revealed that fans can watch her dance her heart out on Hulu.

"That time I channeled my inner cat woman 🖤 (in case you missed it, Soundtrack is pretty bad ass and on @hulu now)" she wrote in the caption.

These days, Dewan is starring in the action series The Rookie, which has yet to be renewed for season 6. Fans can also stream the hit show on Hulu to catch up on season 5!