6 unique ways to savor the arts in San Antonio this November
San Antonio’s museums, galleries, and even gardens are providing ample opportunities to soak up the arts this month in a multitude of ways, from 10-foot-tall works on wood from Andy Villarreal celebrating the Mayan culture (and a few aliens,) to stark black-and-white photos from Duncan Ganley capturing the city of London under COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, Consuelo Jimenez Underwood’s vital feminist textile art redefines weaving and painting at Ruiz-Healy, and the San Antonio Botanical Gardens give us an excuse to kick off the holiday season with Lightscape, their second annual light display and celebration. Bihl Haus Arts“Galactic Mayan Warriors: Andy Villarreal”...
Beat the crowds for a weekday jaunt through Wurstfest
San Antonians could stop by their favorite after-work haunts for happy hour this week, but New Braunfels, a relatively short drive away, can offer a lot more.Wurstfest is in full swing again, coming out of its first weekend of 2022 festivities. This year’s fest runs from November 4-13, spreading that massive population influx across two weekends, and shorter days in between. Sweetening the pot, admission is free from Monday to Thursday.Realistically, although the German food is at least half the draw, Wurstfest could be called Bierfest with the sheer volume of beers it serves. And they’re not expecting too many...
Healthy grocery chain sprouts new location for San Antonio's Far West Side
The weekend of November 11-13 will be a special time for San Antonio fans of Sprouts Farmers Market. The Phoenix-based grocery chain focused on natural and organic foods will open a third San Antonio store at 7 am on November 11 at 9702 Texas Highway 151 on the city’s Far West Side.San Antonio District 4 City Councilwoman Adriana Rocha-Garcia will kick off grand opening festivities with a 6:45 am ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a news release. Grand opening activities will include live music, children’s games, and chances to win prizes throughout the weekend.On November 11, store visitors may get samples...
Big Bend named 2023 must-see destination, plus more popular San Antonio stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The vast natural wonder out in far west Texas landed on National Geographic's list of the top 25 global destinations for 2023.2. San Antonio museum displays Broadway's 'Wicked' best costumes in new exhibition. The McNay Art Museum's newest exhibit displays costume mastermind Susan Hilferty's beautiful Broadway creations.3. San Antonio cozies up as No. 5 best winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers. Texas claimed three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," and San Antonio landed at No. 5.4. San Antonio chef invites locals to explore Europe on guided culinary adventures in 2023. If you've been binging From Scratch lately, these trips are for you.5. Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to 2 Texas cities. San Antonio Swifties who are willing to travel should keep their eye on November 18, when tickets for her Arlington and Houston shows go on sale.
San Antonio community garden grows with new farmers market and tree giveaway
A community garden organization in San Antonio’s East Side will celebrate Texas Arbor Day the first weekend of November with a mass tree planting and giveaway and by launching a new farmers market.While many communities nationwide observe Arbor Day in the spring, Texas offers its version of Arbor Day on November 4, when the weather is more optimal for planting and sustaining, organizers say. In honor of Texas Arbor Day, San Antonio nonprofit Gardopia Gardens will expand its tree planting initiative this year with a goal of planting 1,000 fruit and other trees on 100 sites citywide. Planting will officially...
San Antonio's Steve McHugh hosts collaborative dinner with Michelin-starred guest chef
If there's anything San Antonio chef Steve McHugh is known for besides his award-winning local restaurants, it's bringing people together. McHugh regularly collaborates with well-known chefs from around the state, country, and the world for exclusive, unique, and (of course) deliciously unforgettable experiences. San Antonians won't want to miss his next event on November 9. Starting at 7 pm , McHugh will host a one-night-only, five-course meal in collaboration with guest chef Periko Ortega. Ortega's award-winning restaurant ReComiendo is considered one of the top 10 restaurants in Spain. According to a release, Ortega's Michelin star came from his time as head pastry chef at Café Paris in Malaga, Spain, and ReComiendo is his "gastronomic temple."McHugh's travels through Spain have provided endless inspiration for both his San Antonio restaurants and his forthcoming Austin concept, Luminaire. The collaborative dinner will showcase the two chef's cooking styles and the distinct, but complementary, flavors of Spain and Texas. With Spanish cheeses, olive oils, and curated wine pairings, the mouthwatering menu features South Texas quail sausage, wild boar shoulder, masa tres leches, and more. The event will take place at Cured in the Pearl, and tickets are available via OpenTable.
San Antonio nonprofit breaks ground on new West Side campus
The SA Hope Center is expanding to the West Side of the city with a brand new campus. The aim of the new campus is to continue the SA Hope Center's mission to assist families experiencing major crises like poverty.The new campus will be an expansion at the original SA Hope Center location on N. General McMullen Drive. Thanks to generous donors like H-E-B and Valero, the SA Hope Center will be able to provide a new assortment of services at the exanded campus to help more families in need of assistance. SA Hope Center CEO Megan Legacy summed up...
Texas' largest Christmas showcase decks the halls of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to compost those pumpkins and set up the Christmas tree (right?!). You may still be chomping on leftover candy, but the holiday season is here, and Mariah Carey is defrosting as we speak. To help you get in the festive spirit, the 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase has announced that it will take place in just a matter of weeks: on November 19 and 20.Setting up in the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, the Christmas showcase connects holiday shoppers with over 300 holiday exhibitors, including craft shops, eateries, small businesses, decoration experts,...
San Antonio cozies up as No. 5 best winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers
For Texans, winter in the Lone Star State brings a long-awaited respite from six months of unbearable heat. We're pretty content to finally leave the house without a double (or triple) layer of SPF. But for tourists, winter in Texas brings respite from the opposite problem: colder climates where locals actually experience things like rain and snow. A recent WalletHub study shows Texas taking three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," with San Antonio landing at No. 5.Comparing around 70 of the largest U.S. metro areas, the study groups cities by warm and cold weather....
Entertainment chain Main Event serves up new restaurant at San Antonio locations
Main Event, the entertainment chain known for its arcade games, sports, and prizes, can’t resist adding even more to its roster. With two San Antonio-area locations (one on North Loop 1604 East and one on TX-151), the games are still the main event, but now dinner is taken care of too — not just a few items at a concession window, but a full restaurant called Family Kitchen that boasts “nearly 50 new and unique menu items.”These items start with the standard arcade food staples — burgers, sandwiches, pizza — but Family Kitchen applies its own spins for a more...
75-year-old San Antonian prepares for 75th marathon, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 75-year-old San Antonio native prepares to run his 75th marathon. The New York City Marathon on November 6 will be his milestone marathon.2. New 29-story residential tower coming to San Antonio's Hemisfair Park. Hemisfair Park continues to grow with this development. 3. Premier wellness destination Canyon Ranch sets sights on the Hill Country for new resort. Canyon Ranch is coming to the Texas Hill Country with a new destination spa in the Austin area4. Texas remains a hot spot for international homebuyers, shows new report. The Lone Star State remains the No. 3 U.S. market for international buyers.5. 8 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Neighborhood bar wiggles back to Broadway. The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar has reopened after a prolonged hiatus.
San Antonio chef invites locals to explore Europe on guided culinary adventures in 2023
Good news for San Antonio natives who have been enviously binge-watching From Scratch lately: One of San Antonio's best chefs is inviting locals along on a delicious, food-filled adventure through Europe next year. Founder of The Good Kind Hospitality Group (which includes Tim the Girl Catering, The Good Kind restaurant, and the Ivy Hall Events venue), chef Tim McDiarmid is hosting two curated trips in summer 2023.Born in British Columbia, the award-winning chef is a James Beard Fellow (2019) and former Chopped competitor got her start in New York City, where she worked in restaurants for over 20 years before...
River Walk hotel swoons with romantic tango series this November
The last tango in San Antonio has not yet been danced, as the ballroom series returns to Hotel Valencia Riverwalk. The ornate riverside hotel offers an annual “Tango in the Courtyard” series, now in its third year, aiming for romance above all.Weekends in November bring professional tango dancers to the courtyard, an intimate, old world space surrounded by arches, plants, and a decorative waterfall. This ticketed event offers an excuse to visit the hotel as a non-guest, enjoying the atmosphere even without an overnight stay. (Those who do decide to stay overnight may watch from their courtyard balcony if they...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
‘Tis the fall festival season in the Alamo City and hot happenings are numerous. Savor the local flavor at Tasting Texas Wine & Food Festival or honor Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair and on the River Walk. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend.For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, October 27Tasting Texas Wine & Food FestivalExpand your palate and savor the unique flavors of Texas and San Antonio at Travis Park. This four-day culinary experience will center around a Culinary Market, featuring more than 100 award-winning chefs. Guests can...
8 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Neighborhood bar wiggles back to Broadway
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.Openings and closingsThe Pigpen Neighborhood Bar is wiggling its way out of a lengthy Covid closure. The Broadway mainstay took to Facebook on October 24 to announce it had ended its two-year hiatus. The family friendly destination has been on hold since June 2020, when Governor Greg Abbott closed Texas bars a second time in response to the pandemic. Although the post did not elaborate on...
H-E-B scoops new Spurs-inspired ice cream flavor to honor 50 years of hometown team
San Antonio-based H-E-B is celebrating 50 years of the hometown team with something sweet. Along with a new, limited-time Spurs Creamy Creations flavor (chocolate malt ice cream with chocolate rice crispy crunchies and a chocolate swirl), the supermarket brand is also launching an equally sweet sweepstakes to score custom sneakers, courtside Spurs seats, a year supply of ice cream, and more.Coming in half-gallon and pint sizes, the Spurs Creamy Creations Courtside Chocolate Crunch will be available throughout South and Central Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Laredo, and the surrounding areas. Made in San Antonio, the flavor is part...
75-year-old San Antonio native prepares to run his 75th marathon
While serving as a surgeon during the Vietnam War, 27-year-old Air Force Major Richard Newman found one effective method to cope with the stress: running. After the war, his daily habit evolved into a lifelong love for running marathons, but he had no way of knowing that his passion wouldn’t keep him completely immune from a heart attack decades later. “There was a perception that if you can run a marathon, you’ll be spared cardiac disease," Newman tells CultureMap. "My parents had no history of [heart attacks]. I violated this notion."The first marathon Newman ever ran was the San Antonio...
San Antonio museum's popular Sips and Sounds series returns with night of Norteño music
One of San Antonio's favorite museum's is bringing back one of its best events: Sips and Sounds at the Briscoe Western Art Museum returns with Norteño Night and music from local group Los Callejeros de San Anto on October 28.The fan-favorite series highlights the soundtrack of the West through live music, and this iteration will specifically highlight Hispanic influence on the American West. The ticketed event begins at 6:30 pm in the museum's McNutt Sculpture Garden, a beautiful courtyard featuring bronze sculptures depicting iconic figures of the American West. Los Callejeros De San Anto touts itself as an "abuela approved" Tex-Mex street band combining Conjunto and Norteño influences. Led by Pinata Protest frontman Alvaro Del Norte, the band will share their tunes for a memorable night of music under the stars.When not dancing along, guests can enjoy food truck fare from Dona Kika’s Tacos & Gorditas and signature sips from the cash bar.Sips and Sounds of the West tickets are $10 for museum members and $20 for non-members. Student tickets are also available for $10 each.
San Antonio museum displays Broadway's 'Wicked' best costumes in new exhibition
As Glinda the Good Witch says in the iconic Wicked opening, let us "rejoiceify" with the McNay Art Museum's newest exhibit — Something Wicked/Susan Hilferty Costumes. Hilferty is the costume design mastermind behind the Tony Award-winning costumes in the hit Broadway musical, from Glinda's resplendent blue ballgown to Elphaba's magical finale dress. They're just two of the incredible array of Hilferty costumes currently on display at the McNay. Other costumes spotted were vibrant Ozian outfits, Glinda's pink 'Popular' dress, the Wizard's green suit, and more.McNay guests can also immerse themselves in the worlds of other musicals Hilferty has designed costumes...
Disney debuts immersive, family-friendly experience in San Antonio in 2023
A family-friendly immersive experience is coming to San Antonio in 2023. From the same team that brought Immersive Van Gogh to cities around the world, Lighthouse Immersive is bringing Disney classics to life, including The Lion King, Aladdin, and newer favorites such as Encanto, Frozen, and more."Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films,” said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross in a release. “I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the...
