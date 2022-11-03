Read full article on original website
Alanis Morissette Says She Dropped Out of Rock Hall of Fame Performance Because of Sexism and Disrespect Among Production Team
Alanis Morissette has come forward to explain that encountering sexism was what caused her to drop out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night, where she was to have performed a duet with Olivia Rodrigo of the classic hit “You’re So Vain” as part of a tribute to inductee Carly Simon.
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek to Star in Kotaro Isaka’s ‘Seesaw Monster’ at Netflix
Netflix has landed the feature film rights to Kotaro Isaka’s novel, “Seesaw Monster.” The film version is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together. Isaka is best known for writing “Maria Beetle,” which was adapted into 2022’s comedic thriller...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
Whitney Houston Almost Played A Character On "Glee," And Ryan Murphy Explained Why It Didn't Happen
Ryan Murphy said he spoke to Whitney directly on the phone and told her it would be great for her to play a teacher, and Whitney gladly answered, "I agree."
Whoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk Takeover
Whoopi Goldberg has announced her exit from Twitter amid Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of the social media platform. The acclaimed actress shared her decision on Monday (Nov. 7) during the live broadcast of The View. “It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess,” she explained. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy. And I’m tired of now having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked and now they’re back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more...
