Toddler Tries an Almond Joy and Her Reaction Is Hilarious

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 5 days ago

Well that was a surprise

In this world, there are two types of people. The ones who think coconut is a tasty treat, and the ones who think coconut is some weird-textured thing that doesn't really seem like food and just messes up desserts that would have been perfectly fine otherwise. It's this division that's led to people doing things like having their little ones try candy bars such as Almond Joy and Mounds on camera to see how they react. Are these truly the worst Halloween candies?

In this video from @charliegeter , a toddler is trying an Almond Joy for the very first time. She seems pretty excited about it going in, because it looks like a chocolate bar, and she knows chocolate is good stuff.

Coconut, you've done it again! Tricked another little kid into thinking they were eating something yummy and then made them spit you out all over the place (and it's so hard to spit out all of those little fibers, yuck). That poor little thing even needed a big swig of water to get that coconutty taste out of her mouth.

Commenters totally understood what she was going through...
"It’s the affa chaffa blahh.. then spits it out for me"
"The way she’s inspecting it is hilarious"
"she knew since the beginning lol she was skeptical at the start"
"Charlie was too quick on the draw with the thumbs up this time. taste buds said now wait a minuteeee. So animated..I love her"
"Chocolate good! Coconut yukky!"
"I agree with her"

There were also a fair amount of commenters who were on team Almond Joy, of course, but this toddler wouldn't want to bother with their arguments. She would spit them right out.

Little Girl Sounds Just Like Mom When She Calls for Dad

If you ever want to know what you sound like when you're nagging your spouse or arguing with the electric company on the phone or complaining about a day gone wrong, you don't have to go far. Just listen to your kids, who basically parrot everything you do. In the exact tone of voice you use and everything.
Mom refuses to give up when toddler has trouble pronouncing the word ‘scrunchie’

Watch this adorable toddler try to say the word “scrunchie” and get so excited when her mom finally understands her!. Feeling misunderstood can be difficult for anyone, and especially toddlers! TikTok parent @brandiadkins10 recently shared a video showing how frustrated her toddler gets when she doesn’t understand the word she’s trying to say—and how happy she is when her mom finally figures it out.
Stubborn Toddler Hysterically Refuses to Apologize For Hitting Brother

Toddlers are good at all kinds of things. Playing with toys. Laughing at stuff. Falling down. Waking up when they're not supposed to. The list goes on. One thing toddlers are not particularly skilled at, however, is apologizing. Communication in general can be a little tricky, actually, but apologies are a particular weak spot.
Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
Toddler’s reaction to finding out her mom was adopted is a love letter to families everywhere

Adoption can be a tricky topic, especially if you're the one having to break the news to someone else. It's a process that can bring families together but sometimes there's not a sweet story to tell about the adoptee's birth parents. The most people can do is work with the situation they were given and strive to make the best out of it. When one mom, Emily on TikTok, explained to her daughter that "Mimi" was her adoptive mom, the toddler's reaction was so pure it will melt your heart.
Toddler Walking On Their Toes? Don’t Be Alarmed — Yet

Parents wait expectantly for the day their child toddles uneasily across the floor for the first time. Unfortunately. the triumph and pride can turn to concern and worry when a toddler walks on their toes — an atypical way of moving. But a toddler walking on toes is not necessarily in itself a reason for parents to be on red alert. There are a number of potential reasons for toe walking, and only rarely do they relate to larger concerns like autism or cerebral palsy.
Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry

People choose to have children for a variety of reasons. Some want to invest their time and energy into raising families while others want to provide a home to orphans and opt for adoption. Children can also sometimes help a person heal from their own childhood traumas. TikTok influencer and parent Emily Fauver experienced this recently when she discussed her adoption with her 3-year-old daughter Ella, reports Scary Mommy.
Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok

This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
