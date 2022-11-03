Toddler Tries an Almond Joy and Her Reaction Is Hilarious

Well that was a surprise

In this world, there are two types of people. The ones who think coconut is a tasty treat, and the ones who think coconut is some weird-textured thing that doesn't really seem like food and just messes up desserts that would have been perfectly fine otherwise. It's this division that's led to people doing things like having their little ones try candy bars such as Almond Joy and Mounds on camera to see how they react. Are these truly the worst Halloween candies?

In this video from @charliegeter , a toddler is trying an Almond Joy for the very first time. She seems pretty excited about it going in, because it looks like a chocolate bar, and she knows chocolate is good stuff.

Coconut, you've done it again! Tricked another little kid into thinking they were eating something yummy and then made them spit you out all over the place (and it's so hard to spit out all of those little fibers, yuck). That poor little thing even needed a big swig of water to get that coconutty taste out of her mouth.

Commenters totally understood what she was going through...

"It’s the affa chaffa blahh.. then spits it out for me"

"The way she’s inspecting it is hilarious"

"she knew since the beginning lol she was skeptical at the start"

"Charlie was too quick on the draw with the thumbs up this time. taste buds said now wait a minuteeee. So animated..I love her"

"Chocolate good! Coconut yukky!"

"I agree with her"

There were also a fair amount of commenters who were on team Almond Joy, of course, but this toddler wouldn't want to bother with their arguments. She would spit them right out.