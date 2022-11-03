If you’ve suddenly been hit with unexplained tiredness, a lunar eclipse hangover may be the culprit. After all, an incredibly powerful total lunar eclipse took place at 6:02 a.m. ET on November 8, 2022, and while you were most likely hitting the snooze button, the eclipse was hard at work altering the course of your life. If you’re feeling slow, achey and beyond exhausted at the moment, then you might be feeling the weight of what this lunar eclipse means for you. In astrology, a lunar eclipse is *so* much more than a spectacular lunar event. In fact, it’s an omen...

13 MINUTES AGO