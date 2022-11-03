ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old dies 3 days after weekend shooting in Virginia Beach

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
Virginia Beach police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a 15-year-old boy, who was shot Halloween weekend.

Police responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue. The address is near Friendship Village apartments off Birdneck Road North.

At the scene, authorities found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

The boy, whose name has not been released by police, died Wednesday after he was taken off of life support.

The boy’s name is being withheld by police because he is a minor and the investigation is ongoing, said Jody Saunders, chief communications officer for the police department. Virginia law prohibits police from identifying juvenile homicide victims without the permission of the family.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, the Virginia Beach Police Department said Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

