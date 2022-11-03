Read full article on original website
Go Blue Ridge
Some things to know for People Voting in November 8th
With early voting wrapped up on Saturday Director for the Watauga County Board of Elections, Matt Snyder has some advice for those going to cast their vote on election day, November the 8th. On Election Day, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at 7:30...
Go Blue Ridge
Boy from Parkway won the District Spelling Bee
The Watauga County Schools district-wide spelling bee was held Nov. 4 at the Margaret Gragg Education Center in Boone. The winner of the Bee was Keith Tu from Parkway and won by correctly spelling “Communion.” A single speller from each school secured a stop at the district-wide spelling bee final by winning a competition among fourth through eighth-grade students at her or his school. This Bee was at the County level, which means that Tu is eligible to represent the district at the regional level in the spring.
Go Blue Ridge
WAMY seeking Applicants for Essential Single Family Rehab Program
WAMY Community Action, Inc. is currently accepting applications for the Essential Single Family Rehab program. Funding from this program will assist with both essential and critical repairs to single-family homes that are owned and occupied by lower-income households. These repairs help veterans, seniors, and persons with disabilities stay in their...
