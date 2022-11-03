District 11 football playoffs: John Abidelli making better choices, contributing to Northern Lehigh’s success

John Abidelli has heeded the advice of friends, family and coaches and committed himself more to academics and football at Northern Lehigh. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Joe Tout, like many other football coaches who are high school teachers, interacts with players as he passes them in the hallways.

The Northern Lehigh mentor checks to see how a player feels or offers encouraging words ahead of that weekend’s game.

Tout’s message to John Abidelli after last season had a different tone.

“He said that I better be at every practice this year,” Abidelli said. “If not, he said, ‘You’re going to be running.’”

Abidelli, a running back, did not carry the ball last season when Northern Lehigh won a District 11 title and reached the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. The Bulldogs had standout running backs Matt Frame and Trevor Amorim in the backfield, but Abidelli did himself in by missing a lot of school time and practices for a variety of personal reasons.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder was talented, but he held himself back.

“I remember him saying, ‘Oh, yeah. My brother plays,’” senior A.J. Jimenez said. “I remember him telling me, ‘I don’t want to play. My parents are making me.’”

Abidelli was standing next to Jimenez when he recounted the conversation. He did not contradict his teammate’s recollections.

He also was next to Jimenez after a practice earlier this week because he listened to Tout and others. He changed his tune.

The senior dedicated himself in the offseason to weight and speed training. He showed up at school and practice. He committed himself to the team the way his older brother, Joe, a 2021 graduate, did.

Abidelli’s transformation earned all that he’s accomplished in 2022. He starts at running back and cornerback. He’s scored seven touchdowns as part of Northern Lehigh’s offensive backfield by committee. He is one of the many reasons the Bulldogs are 9-1 and the top seed in the District 11 Class A playoffs, which start Friday night against visiting Mahanoy Area (6-4).

“John was one of our better youth players coming through our program,” Tout said. “However, to be honest, during his high school career he took a back seat to his brother Joey.

“However, we started to see a change in attitude during our playoff run last year. This year John has been much more invested and became a starter in Week 2 of the season and has been excellent for us all year. His school attendance has dramatically improved, and he has been a big key for our success this year.”

Abidelli has six rushing touchdowns, made 18 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Bulldogs. He has earned those opportunities.

He previously found reasons not to create opportunities to train and improve his chances to be a contributor. That is no longer the case.

“His freshman, sophomore, junior seasons, we’d be telling him to get in the weight room,” Jimenez said. “He’d say he had no ride or that he couldn’t go.

“This year, he has his own gym in a shed.”

Abidelli took the advice of his brother, friends and coach Tout to heart. He realized he had one more chance to make the most of his athletic ability.

His interception on the first play of the second quarter led to a touchdown in a Week 2 win over rival Northwestern. The previous week, he rushed for a career-high 99 yards in a season-opening victory over Catasauqua.

He also scored a touchdown, had a pair of two-point conversions and an interception in a Week 3 win over Pen Argyl, then scored two touchdowns in a Week 4 shutout of Pine Grove.

Most notable, however, Abidelli has been a part of the team every day.

“His work ethic this year has changed a lot,” Jimenez said. “He’s had to step up. In school, he’s doing better. On the football field, he works day in, day out.”

Joe Abidelli scored 12 touchdowns and made 136 tackles in his two varsity seasons. John Abidelli may not get to those numbers, but he is making everyone around him proud of his commitment to a sport he’s played for 11 years.

He first tried the sport because his grandfather, father, uncles and brother played. He grew to like it, and now is reaching his potential.

“I don’t want it to end,” Abidelli said. “It’s always fun out here playing, winning. You hate going through the ups and downs of football. You hate losing.

“But it’s my senior year. I’ve got to try my hardest. It’s my last run.”

Northern Lehigh also is getting healthy for what it hopes is another long postseason run. Seniors Izaiah Ramos, Ethan Karpowich and Jayden Krempasky are expected to return to the starting lineup Friday night after missing time with injuries.

Ramos, a game breaker as a running back and wide receiver, has not played since Sept. 16 because of a broken collarbone. He also missed a game earlier with a hamstring injury.

Karpowich is Northern Lehigh’s leader of a stellar front seven at linebacker and a versatile athlete on offense. Krempasky is a standout two-way lineman who missed half the regular season.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

District 11 football playoff capsules

JIM THORPE (3-7) at NORTHWESTERN (8-2)

When/where : 7:05 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium, New Tripoli

Last meeting : Northwestern won 20-7 in 1981

What to look for : The Tigers are coming off their most complete game of the season, capturing the Colonial-Schuylkill League Gold Division title with a 42-7 win over Southern Lehigh. The Olympians are on a four-game losing streak, but have too much talent to be a first-round pushover. Their size will test the Tigers’ offensive prowess. A couple turnovers and a few long drives could put Jim Thorpe in position to pull off the upset.

Prediction : Northwestern 28-14

LEHIGHTON (3-7) at NORTH SCHUYLKILL (8-2)

When/where : 7 Friday at Spartan Stadium, Ashland

Last meeting : North Schuylkill 48-14 on Oct. 31, 2020

Series : North Schuylkill won the last three meetings by a combined 149-29 score

What to look for : The Indians are playing their best ball of the season. If they can avoid turnovers and miscues on special teams, they can keep it close against the Spartans, who have been geared up for the postseason for weeks.

Prediction : North Schuylkill 35-13

TAMAQUA (4-6) at PALMERTON (6-4)

When/where : 7:05 Friday in Palmerton

Last meeting : Palmerton 36-20 on Oct. 21, 2022

Series : The teams have met only once previously

What to look for : The Blue Bombers are coming off a bad first half in a loss to Northern Lehigh. They must find a way to be efficient offensively and get a few stops on defense. The Blue Raiders must generate a consistent running game to give their defense a blow and frustrate the Blue Bombers.

Prediction : Palmerton 26-21

SAUCON VALLEY (3-7) at NOTRE DAME-GP (8-2)

When/where : 7 Friday in Easton

Last meeting : Notre Dame-GP 41-34 on Aug. 26, 2022

Series : Notre Dame-GP won four of the previous five meetings

What to look for : The Panthers are still less than 100% after playing Palisades tough in the regular-season finale. The Crusaders want to be golden in three weeks. Their offense has been solid for most of this season with Danny Darno engineering the league’s highest scoring team. It will be a monumental task for the Panthers’ defense to play its best game and give the offense a chance.

Prediction : Notre Dame-GP 35-14

MAHANOY AREA (6-4) at NORTHERN LEHIGH (9-1)

When/where : 7 Friday at Bulldog Stadium, Slatington

Last meeting : The teams have not met

What to look for : The Bulldogs have been ready for the postseason, but they must stay focused on the task at hand — not the district final or state playoffs. The Golden Bears have won two in a row and played better since switching personnel in the offensive backfield. They will try to play keep-away with their running game and frustrate the favored Bulldogs.

Prediction : Northern Lehigh 27-7

CATASAUQUA (6-4) at PALISADES (7-3)

When/where : 7 Saturday at Walter T. Rohrer Stadium, Kintnersville

Last meeting : Palisades 20-17 in OT on Oct. 21, 2021

Series : Palisades won the previous eight meetings

What to look for : The Pirates have won six games in a row and are brimming with confidence. But their margin for error is small. They are not explosive. They are not deep. They must play efficient. They must play together with emotion. They did that in the second half of the last meeting with the Rough Riders, who are seeking revenge. Turnovers and special teams did in Catasauqua in the first meeting.

Prediction : Catasauqua 14-7

BANGOR (7-3) at CENTRAL CATHOLIC (5-5)

When/where : 7 Friday at J. Birney Crum Stadium, Allentown

Last meeting : Central Catholic 14-12 in 1943

Series : Central Catholic leads 2-0

What to look for : It has been a bumpy road for the Vikings, who have not beaten an EPC South team since Sept. 16 (Parkland). But they have size and speed advantages on the Slaters, who will need to generate turnovers and consistently move the ball on offense to have a chance. The banged-up Vikings, who have won the last two 4A titles, are led by Caiden Shaffer. He had a big game in last year’s district final against Northwestern.

Prediction : Central Catholic 35-14

POCONO MOUNTAIN WEST (5-5) at SOUTHERN LEHIGH (8-2)

When/where : 7 Friday at Southern Lehigh Middle School, Center Valley

Last meeting : The teams have not met

What to look for : The Spartans need to find an offensive flow without starting quarterback Avery Koser (season-ending injury). Sophomore Christopher Fritts must connect in the passing game to give Cade Sawyer a chance to rack up yardage in the running game. Quarterback Ian McHugh, running back Luke DeRiggi and receiver Tyrese Hester-Bay lead the Panthers, who have won three of their last four games but are seeking their first district playoff victory.

Prediction : Southern Lehigh 21-6

Eastern Conference final

SUSQUEHANNA (4-6) at PEN ARGYL (4-6)

When/where : 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Bangor Memorial Park

Last meeting : The teams have not met

What to look for : The Sabers lost three of their last four games. The Green Knights won three of their last five, but are coming off a 35-6 loss to Bangor. Sophomore William Marcy’s 815 rushing yards and 14 TDs and junior Colton Stone’s 822 passing yards and eight TDs lead the Sabers.

Prediction : Pen Argyl 14-12

LAST WEEK : 6-3

THIS SEASON : 91-26