The Watauga County Schools district-wide spelling bee was held Nov. 4 at the Margaret Gragg Education Center in Boone. The winner of the Bee was Keith Tu from Parkway and won by correctly spelling “Communion.” A single speller from each school secured a stop at the district-wide spelling bee final by winning a competition among fourth through eighth-grade students at her or his school. This Bee was at the County level, which means that Tu is eligible to represent the district at the regional level in the spring.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO