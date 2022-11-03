ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Worcester Housing Authority to demolish, redevelop Lakeside Apartments

The Worcester Housing Authority plans to demolish 202 apartments alongside Coes Reservoir to redevelop the complex. The WHA released a request for proposals last week seeking a development partner for the Lakeside Apartments Revitalization Project. The project will add at least 46 income-restricted apartments to the complex, which was originally built in 1949.
WORCESTER, MA
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 1st Worcester State Senate District (Robyn Kennedy vs. Lisa Mair)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democrat Robyn Kennedy and Independent Lisa Mair are running for the open state Senate seat to represent the First Worcester District, which includes much of Worcester as well as Berlin, Bolton, Boylston, Northborough and West Boylston. The district is currently represented by Sen. Harriette Chandler, who announced in January that she would not run for reelection.
WORCESTER, MA
2022 Massachusetts Election results: 8th Middlesex state House District (James Arena-DeRosa vs. Loring Barnes)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The race to represent the Eighth Middlesex District in the state House of Representatives features Democrat James Arena-DeRosa against Republican Loring Barnes. Arena-DeRosa has served in a variety of roles in government, including as New England director of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham

David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
Springfield man dies of gunshot injuries on Walden St. Tuesday, police say

Authorities are investigating an incident where a Springfield man was shot and later died due to his injuries early Tuesday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Springfield police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 0-100 block of Walden Street, according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the department. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Five juveniles arrested on firearms charges after pursuit starting in Worcester

Five juvenile boys were arrested on firearms charges early Sunday following a police pursuit that started in Worcester and ended in Auburn. According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, an officer in the department saw a white Ford Explorer in the area of Winter and Grafton Streets at about 1:10 a.m. The vehicle and license plate matched images from a separate incident where shots were fired. The officer called for backup and began following the vehicle, eventually activating his blue lights further down Grafton Street.
WORCESTER, MA
