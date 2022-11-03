Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Friends of the Homeless gets funding for apartments and shelter beds at former 5th Alarm club
SPRINGFIELD — Friends of the Homeless and parent company Clinical & Support Options cleared a bar last week for its $17 million housing project at the former 5th Alarm nightclub at 775 Worthington St. The organization secured $400,000 in early-stage financing from the Community Economic Development Assistance Corp, according...
Attorney general finds Westfield council didn’t violate meeting law in stopping critic
WESTFIELD — The City Council didn’t violate the state’s Open Meeting Law when it cut off a critic and recessed its meeting on May 5, the attorney general’s office has found. Councilors received notice of the determination and voted on Nov. 2 to place it on...
2022 Massachusetts election results: 7th Hampden District (James Harrington vs. Aaron Saunders)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican James “Chip” Harrington and Democrat Aaron Saunders are running against one another for the Seventh Hampden District state House of Representative seat. Harrington is a part-time Ludlow police officer who works full-time for the state Department...
2022 Mass. Election Results: 4th Worcester state House District (Higgins vs. Dombrowski)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Leominster’s former long-time City Councilor John Dombrowski, an independent, challenges three-term state Rep. Natalie Higgins, a Democrat, over who will represent the Fourth Worcester District of the state House of Representatives. Higgins ran in 2016 and won the...
Worcester Housing Authority to demolish, redevelop Lakeside Apartments
The Worcester Housing Authority plans to demolish 202 apartments alongside Coes Reservoir to redevelop the complex. The WHA released a request for proposals last week seeking a development partner for the Lakeside Apartments Revitalization Project. The project will add at least 46 income-restricted apartments to the complex, which was originally built in 1949.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 1st Worcester State Senate District (Robyn Kennedy vs. Lisa Mair)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democrat Robyn Kennedy and Independent Lisa Mair are running for the open state Senate seat to represent the First Worcester District, which includes much of Worcester as well as Berlin, Bolton, Boylston, Northborough and West Boylston. The district is currently represented by Sen. Harriette Chandler, who announced in January that she would not run for reelection.
2022 Massachusetts Election results: 8th Middlesex state House District (James Arena-DeRosa vs. Loring Barnes)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The race to represent the Eighth Middlesex District in the state House of Representatives features Democrat James Arena-DeRosa against Republican Loring Barnes. Arena-DeRosa has served in a variety of roles in government, including as New England director of the...
Holyoke Police seeking info on suspects after Racing Mart robbery
HOLYOKE — Police are asking for help to identify two men who they say robbed the Racing Mart on South Street Sunday evening. The suspects entered the store at 582 South St. at about 6 p.m. and one threatened the clerk with a firearm. Police did not say if they were able to take anything before fleeing.
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
Springfield water main break closes part of State Street
SPRINGFELD – A water main break will leave a part of the busy State Street closed until Sunday night. At least three buildings are without water because of the break, according to Water and Sewer Commission officials. Crews responded to the break at about 8 a.m. They are evaluating...
Glasgow Lands festival gives $40K to nonprofit agencies serving Westfield
WESTFIELD — Peter Langmore, longtime chair of the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival, was at the Westfield Athenaeum on Nov. 7 to present a check for $20,000 each to the Forum House in Westfield, a program of Viability, and to River Valley Counseling, which recently opened an office in Westfield.
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $625,000
Paul Roberge and Jessica Roberge bought the property at 4 Wellington Drive, East Longmeadow, from Karen Balmer on Oct. 19, 2022. The $625,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. These nearby...
Framingham man arrested, charged with possession of ‘ghost gun,’ police say
A Framingham man was arrested by police in Westborough over the weekend and charged with possession of a “ghost gun,” police said. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Westborough Police Department received an officer safety advisory regarding a Ford Fusion traveling on Route 9, which was being driven by a male in possession of a firearm, the department said.
Following rehab, Marriott Springfield Downtown reopens as city’s ‘living room’
SPRINGFIELD — Calling it Springfield’s new living room, the owners, managers and Marriott officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Springfield Marriott Downtown in Tower Square following its $50 million rehab. The 266-room hotel has more than 15,000 square feet of flexible event space and a rooftop garden...
Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham
David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
Springfield man dies of gunshot injuries on Walden St. Tuesday, police say
Authorities are investigating an incident where a Springfield man was shot and later died due to his injuries early Tuesday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Springfield police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 0-100 block of Walden Street, according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the department. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
Monson Water Department official Thomas Murphy set to stand trial for indecent assault and battery
MONSON — An assistant superintendent for the Monson Water Department will stand trial in Palmer District Court on Wednesday for an alleged sexual assault of a woman. Thomas J. Murphy was a longtime soccer coach in the small town, and the woman was a former player for him, according to court records.
Springfield firefighters help remove passenger from vehicle in car accident
Springfield firefighters were called to a car accident on St James Avenue Friday night.
Five juveniles arrested on firearms charges after pursuit starting in Worcester
Five juvenile boys were arrested on firearms charges early Sunday following a police pursuit that started in Worcester and ended in Auburn. According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, an officer in the department saw a white Ford Explorer in the area of Winter and Grafton Streets at about 1:10 a.m. The vehicle and license plate matched images from a separate incident where shots were fired. The officer called for backup and began following the vehicle, eventually activating his blue lights further down Grafton Street.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 30 to Nov 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 30 to Nov 5. There were 145 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,261-square-foot home on Colonial Road in Douglas that sold for $420,000.
