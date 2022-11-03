Oscars Predictions: Best Visual Effects – Could the Effects of ‘Avatar’ Repeat or Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Practical Shots Be More Enticing?

Read full article on original website
Shawn Levy in Early Talks to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Film Following ‘Deadpool 3’
Shawn Levy is in early negotiations with Lucasfilm to direct a “Star Wars” movie, Variety has confirmed. There are no further details available about the project, as talks are still in their preliminary stages, and whatever Levy would direct would have to wait until the prolific filmmaker completed at least two other projects on his crowded dance card.
Robert Downey Jr. Just Debuted His Bald Head After Allowing His Kids To Shave Off His Hair
Robert Downey Jr. buzzed his head for his upcoming role in The Sympathizer.
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek to Star in Kotaro Isaka’s ‘Seesaw Monster’ at Netflix
Netflix has landed the feature film rights to Kotaro Isaka’s novel, “Seesaw Monster.” The film version is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together. Isaka is best known for writing “Maria Beetle,” which was adapted into 2022’s comedic thriller...
