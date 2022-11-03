Read full article on original website
Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek to Star in Kotaro Isaka’s ‘Seesaw Monster’ at Netflix
Netflix has landed the feature film rights to Kotaro Isaka’s novel, “Seesaw Monster.” The film version is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together. Isaka is best known for writing “Maria Beetle,” which was adapted into 2022’s comedic thriller...
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
My cousin’s son’s baby name will definitely get him bullied – and it’s also a dig at their other kids
A MAN took to Reddit to air his grievances about the name his cousin’s baby was just given. A Reddit user who goes by the handle @tulaero23 made a post about a bizarre baby name and claims it will lead to bullying and leaving the other siblings feeling inadequate.
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
21 Movies We Still Can't Believe They Actually Made
Did anybody really ask for these misguided movies?
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
‘Glass Onion’: Listen to Film’s Opulent and Grand Theme by Composer Nathan Johnson (EXCLUSIVE)
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” composer Nathan Johnson says the key to the film’s score lies in its main theme. “There are different character themes that appear for little moments, and as a piece of music, this embodies what the whole theme is about,” he said.
Shawn Levy in Early Talks to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Film Following ‘Deadpool 3’
Shawn Levy is in early negotiations with Lucasfilm to direct a “Star Wars” movie, Variety has confirmed. There are no further details available about the project, as talks are still in their preliminary stages, and whatever Levy would direct would have to wait until the prolific filmmaker completed at least two other projects on his crowded dance card.
Hailey Bieber Cozies Up in Puffer, Baggy Jeans & Adidas Samba Sneakers With Justin Bieber
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber mastered transitional dressing during a recent outing. The model and her husband, Justin Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday. Both layered up for the chilly November weather. Hailey wore a black North Face puffer coat over a brown sweater top. She added light-wash baggy jeans to her look. As for accessories, she carried a blue denim purse, sported rectangle sunglasses and a brown beanie to finish off the cozy look. Hailey added a pair of sneakers to complete her...
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
Alanis Morissette Says She Dropped Out of Rock Hall of Fame Performance Because of Sexism and Disrespect Among Production Team
Alanis Morissette has come forward to explain that encountering sexism was what caused her to drop out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night, where she was to have performed a duet with Olivia Rodrigo of the classic hit “You’re So Vain” as part of a tribute to inductee Carly Simon.
Whoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk Takeover
Whoopi Goldberg has announced her exit from Twitter amid Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of the social media platform. The acclaimed actress shared her decision on Monday (Nov. 7) during the live broadcast of The View. “It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess,” she explained. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy. And I’m tired of now having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked and now they’re back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
Édgar Ramírez to Lead ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 at Peacock
Édgar Ramírez will star in the second season of “Dr. Death,” Peacock announced Tuesday. Ramírez will play Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian surgeon who became known for his research into innovative organ transplants, gaining the nickname “Miracle Man,” before accusations of research fraud and unethical experiments destroyed his career. The season will focus on the investigations from fellow researchers into Macchiarini’s surgeries, as well as his relationship with journalist Benita Alexander. A true crime anthology series, “Dr. Death” is based on a Wondery podcast that explores severe cases of medical malpractice, frequently resulting in the deaths of patients. Season 2 adapts the third...
17 Photos Of The Very Infuriating And Very Specific Things Baristas Have Had To Deal With
"Pay-it-forward is extremely annoying and makes everything confusing."
