Thanksgiving run, walk to benefit Twin Villages Foodbank Farm
Getting out for a little exercise can be a gratifying way to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday, especially when it benefits a good cause, say organizers of a local holiday race. The fifth annual Foodbank Farm 5K at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta offers an opportunity...
Christmas By the Sea ornament proceeds benefit Knox County Homeless Coalition
Members of the Christmas By the Sea committee recently presented a donation in the amount of $930 to the Knox County Homeless Coalition. The donation was made possible through the sale of 2021 Christmas By the Sea ornaments last December. Wooden Alchemy of Camden crafted the ornaments in celebration of the event's 35th year.
Rockport Town Clerk Linda Greenlaw is retiring, but will not be hanging up her municipal hat
ROCKPORT — In any town office in New England, you’ll know who the Town Clerk is: They will move efficiently from the front desk, registering a citizen’s new car, or walking a resident through property tax payments. The next minute, they may be on a Zoom conference with Maine’s Secretary of State, conferring on upcoming elections and these days they might be discussing how to deescalate any confrontations at the polls.
November Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St., 563-1311. Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. New Harbor: 6 S. Side Road, 529-2501....
Wolfie’s Wheels to offer free rides to the polls on voting day for Camden residents
CAMDEN - Wolfie’s Wheels, a Camden taxi service, will offer free rides to and from voting at the Camden Fire Station for any Camden resident that needs transportation on Tuesday, November 8, by calling 207 542-6010. In Camden residents can vote at Camden’s Public Safety Building, 31 Washington Street,...
Damian A. Kirby, obituary
MONTVILLE — Damian A. Kirby, 37 years, of Montville, Maine, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born July 3, 1985, in Belfast, Maine. Attended elementary school in Lincolnville and graduated from Camden High School in 2004. During his younger years, he was an avid wrestler and competed throughout school as well as traveled around New England.
Pen Bay, Waldo County General hospitals add new ambulance company for patient transports
BELFAST and ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are contracting with a second ambulance service, NorthStar, based in Farmington, to transport patients who need to be taken to other health care facilities. Until last week, Pen Bay had been working with North East Mobile...
Belfast Public Health Nurse named Citizen of the Year
BELFAST — Waldo County General Hospital announces that Belfast Public Health Nurse Susan Dupler was named Citizen of the Year at the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Chamber Awards Gala, Friday, Nov. 4, at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. “I was so excited to hear that Sue was...
Agenda set for RSU 20 board meeting Nov. 9
SEARSPORT — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 20 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the SDMHS cafetorium. Livestreaming will be available. AGENDA. 1. CALL THE MEETING TO ORDER. 2. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA. 3....
Learn How to Write Successful Grant Applications
Belfast, Maine — Registration is now open for a five-week professional development program, Grant Writing Essentials, through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. The fee for this online, instructor-led program is $895. Need-based scholarships are available. Sessions are 9 a.m.–noon on Fridays. Three sessions of the program will be running in winter/spring 2023, including Session One: Jan. 13, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, Session Two: March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, and Session Three: May 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 2023.
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Nov. 7
LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, Nov. 7. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/84144672283. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
Rockland Police, Maine DOT warn motorists of peak season for increased deer collisions
Rockland police are reminding motorists that with the longer nights, the weather cooling off, and the rut heating up, deer are becoming more active. “Please be sure to be extra vigilant for deer in the roadway, particularly during your morning and evening commute,” the department said in a news release.
RSU 13 superintendent issues response regarding juvenile problems in Rockland
On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, RSU 13 Superintendent John McDonald issued a letter to staff and parents in response to a previous written statement made by the Rockland Police Department. Dear Parents and Community Members:. Lately some of our students have been in the news and the local chatter, unfortunately,...
Nov. 8 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Priscilla Chilles Rosen (Hulla), obituary
VINALHAVEN — Priscilla Chilles Rosen (Hulla), 97, passed away quietly on October 12, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She had lived a long, good life. Kind and gentle, without a harsh word for anyone – she was also a survivor. A classy lady who looked her best whenever she went out – she did not like anyone making a fuss over her.
Maine election officials cautious amid midterms
After more than three decades of working in municipal government, Bangor city clerk Lisa Goodwin is confident that Maine’s election system is safe. But with national tensions rising ahead of a potentially pivotal Election Day, she does not want to take chances. That was why Goodwin volunteered Bangor as...
Daniel Donald Dumont Sr, obituary
UNION — Daniel Donald Dumont Sr, 73, of Union, Maine, formerly Durham, Connecticut and Hamden, Connecticut, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 3, 2022. He was born April 16, 1949, in Hartford, Connecticut, son of the late Roger Joseph Dumont and late Margaret (Fuller) Dumont. Dan was predeceased by his brother Richard Roger Dumont.
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Oct. 28 - Nov. 4. Maclaren Irrevocable Real Estate Trust to Richard C. Maclaren. Maclaren Irrevocable Real Estate Trust to Robert B. and Kathleen S. Maclaren. Thomas W., Danielin P., and Richard W. Hawksley...
RGC men’s league Nov. 5-6 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Saturday, Nov. 5. Individual Points. 1. Warren Marshall -2 1. Charlie Brown -2 3. Rob...
Date change for Medomak Valley’s regional football championship
HAMPDEN — The top-seeded Medomak Valley varsity football team is set to play in the Class C northern regional championship game this week, though the contest has been moved up one day. The Panthers will challenge second-seed Hermon at Hampden Academy on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. The...
