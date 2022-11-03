Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group 'acting in the best interest of the club'
Liverpool's owners "are acting in the best interest of the club" by looking for new investment, says Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said on Monday that they "would consider new shareholders" following reports that the club is up for sale. The Athletic reported that FSG, which...
BBC
FA criticises government over lack of PE in schools for girls
The Football Association has criticised the government over a lack of opportunities for girls to play sport in schools, saying it damages grassroots women's football. Last year a study showed more than half of girls aged 12-16 don't play sports. Only 41% of secondary schools offer equal access to football...
BBC
Boy, 12, signs for Dundee Utd after fleeing war in Ukraine
A 12-year-old boy whose family fled the war in Ukraine has signed for Dundee United after settling in Scotland. Stanislav Drabych, known as Stas, moved to Monifieth in Angus - where his new school quickly learned about his abilities on the pitch. After a tip-off from his head teacher, the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a "mistake". Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010. The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
Comments / 0