WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspects in French Quarter shooting that injured 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for suspects wanted in a robbery that turned violent on Oct. 29. According to police, the four pictured male suspects reportedly accompanied the victim to the riverfront, where the suspects are being accused of attempting to rob him at gunpoint. A...
NOPD searches for CBD burglary suspect caught on doorbell camera
Police say an unidentified man was caught on surveillance camera entering a building in the 400 block of Gravier Street.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Suspended NOPD lieutenant under federal investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI has launched an investigation into a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations. Sources tell Fox 8 the FBI is looking into Sabrina Richardson, amid questions about possible payroll fraud. Sources say Richardson is one...
fox8live.com
Roller Derby practice derailed by young armed robbers at Crescent Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head coach of a New Orleans roller derby team jumped into action when the mother of one of her players was robbed at gunpoint. “I had never ripped off my skates so fast in my life,” says Crystal Hayes, head coach of the Crescent City Crushers.
fox8live.com
Suspects watched man buy PS5 in New Orleans, broke into his car, stole it immediately, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two men accused of breaking into someone’s car and stealing a PlayStation 5. It happened on Fri., Nov. 4 in the 3900 block of Behrman Place, according to a New Orleans Police Department release. The victim told police he...
WATCH: “We need help!” NOPD searches for suspect caught on video in midst of Bywater armed robbery
New Orleans police have released footage of an armed robbery over the weekend with hopes to identify the person believed to be responsible.
Rash of robberies in New Orleans Sunday
Cops report a series of armed robberies across the city of New Orleans Sunday and into Monday. It started around 7:30am, when a man with a gun tried to rob a man in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
Man left paralyzed from New Orleans armed robbery seeking justice
A mother and son are calling on the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office to move a juvenile offender to adult court.
Suspect wanted for stealing a car in Lakeview that had a baby inside
NEW ORLEANS — The man New Orleans police have been looking for in connection to a vehicle theft that had a baby inside is now identified and an arrest warrant has been issued. Detectives are on the hunt for Diante Allen, 25, for allegedly stealing a truck in Lakeview...
NOLA.com
Two women were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning, New Orleans police say
Two women were shot in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street just after midnight Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The women, 28 and 54, were walking in the 500 block of Bourbon Street (map) when they heard gunfire and realized they'd been shot, police said. One woman...
NOLA.com
New Orleans deputy accused of stealing coworker's debit card, paying Entergy, Cox bills
An Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was booked last week with counts of malfeasance in office, identity theft and access device fraud after allegedly stealing an Sheriff's Office nurse's debit card and using it to pay utility bills. Brittany E. Spencer White, 37, took an ID and debit card out...
Three arrested in connection to St. Tammany Parish fair shooting
Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.
WWL-TV
Five shootings across New Orleans this weekend; three juveniles among the victims
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a string of shootings that happened across the New Orleans area on Saturday and early Sunday morning. Six shootings occurred in the city in the hours between noon Saturday and just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Victims in three of the shootings were juveniles.
Driver arrested in Frenchmen St. crash caught on video
NEW ORLEANS — The dust was still settling Monday outside of Café Negril on Frenchmen Street, where Friday night a car crashed into the parklet outside. “It was pretty crazy,” Jim Croswell who was nearby said. “I don’t know what was going on but the guy seemed pretty angry,”
NOLA.com
Covington police arrest 3 men in connection with shooting near St. Tammany Parish Fair
Three men were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish Fair last month that panicked some fairgoers who heard the gunshots, authorities in Covington said. Artreal McDowell, 18, Anthony Ford Jr., 23, and Jonathan Bagent, 29, were booked with attempted second-degree murder. Bagnet and Ford...
Two arrested, accused of burglarizing St. James Parish industrial site
Deputies say early Saturday morning they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Convent industrial site.
Infant reunited with parents after New Orleans auto theft, police search for suspects
"You must remember to remove your keys from the car and secure the vehicle whenever you're not inside the vehicle," said Captain Wayne DeLarge, of NOPD's Third District.
NOLA.com
New Orleans jury awards $51 million over fatal Lamborghini crash on Tchoupitoulas Street
An Orleans Parish jury has awarded $51 million to the parents of a 23-year-old woman who was killed when business owner Jason Adams took her on an inebriated joyride in his Lamborghini, hit a curb at an estimated 118 mph and crashed into the Tchoupitoulas Street floodwall. Adams, 36, was...
wbrz.com
One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
brproud.com
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
