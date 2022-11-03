ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier

Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
Citrus County Chronicle

The elected answer to the public

Considering that mid-term elections are right around the corner, I have a novel idea. Wouldn’t it be great if those who would lead us were a cut above the rest of us?
Citrus County Chronicle

Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men's deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology. The four...
Citrus County Chronicle

Macron to pressure France's most climate-damaging industries

PARIS (AP) — Just back from the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet Tuesday with the heads of the country’s most climate-damaging industries to pressure them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, amid growing competition from the U.S. and China. The meeting at...
Citrus County Chronicle

Venezuela's bid to save 'diplomat' from US charges takes hit

MIAMI (AP) — For two years, Venezuela's socialist government has fought to extricate from the U.S. criminal justice system an insider businessman it claims was on an ultra-secret mission to ally Iran when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant during a routine fuel stop in Africa. But the...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 1:48 p.m. EST

Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches. Americans voted without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections receiving intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted. Since the last nationwide election two years ago, former President Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing distrust about voting by promoting false claims of widespread fraud. Despite voters and officials being on edge, there were no widespread problems reported early on, though there were hiccups with tabulation machines and late-arriving workers in some places, which is common on any Election Day.
Citrus County Chronicle

Lawmakers say EU isn't tackling phone surveillance scandal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament's inquiry committee investigating the use of surveillance spyware by the bloc's governments said Tuesday the EU's executive arm and member countries are failing to properly tackle a surveillance scandal that has targeted opposition politicians and journalists. In a draft report published Tuesday, the...

