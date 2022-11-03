Read full article on original website
HFPA Retains PR Dept for Golden Globes Publicity
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Tuesday that veteran entertainment publicist Chet Mehta and his firm PR Dept have been retained to lead publicity for the upcoming Golden Globes. The 80th annual awards return to airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock on Jan. 10,...
Warner Bros Discovery Board Member John Malone Says David Zaslav‘s Streaming Strategy Will Succeed “If He Makes Good Stuff”
John Malone, billionaire Liberty Media chairman and architect of the Warner Bros Discovery merger, believes WBD’s mix of ad-free and ad-supported streaming under CEO David Zaslav will succeed “if he makes good stuff.” Speaking to Liberty Global chief Mike Fries in a virtual session beamed into the Paley Center for Media in New York, Malone expressed reservations about the potential for new entrants to the streaming ad sector. But when Fries noted Zaslav’s comments last week on WBD’s earnings call about a reluctance to chase subscribers on HBO Max, but to instead focus on profitability, Malone said streaming programming at WBD...
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS' Tyra Banks has fans begging for the host to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social media to voice their opinions -...
Chris Evans Discovers Jeremy Strong Got Offered the Role of Steve Rogers’ Body in ‘Captain America’: ‘Oh No!’
Chris Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but it was only the actor’s face that fans saw in the first act of the movie. To show a younger Steve Rogers before he is injected with a serum that turns him into a muscular superhero, the VFX team put Evans’ face on the body of a much scrawnier actor. It turns out that actor could’ve been none other than Jeremy Strong had he not turned down the “role.”
Rachel Brosnahan on How Her CFDA Awards Fashion Look Marks a “New Chapter” (Exclusive)
Rachel Brosnahan is ready, sort of, to move along from being thought of as Miriam Maisel, and attendees can see that in the look she wore to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, which took place Monday at Cipriani South Street. “It’s a little bit of an edgier look and a bit more youthful, and definitely a lot of fun,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star told The Hollywood Reporter of her CFDA red carpet look, a Sergio Hudson black leather minidress paired with black Wolford tights and Sarah Flint’s Perfect Dress Bootie in a luxe jacquard ($795) that the shoe designer has...
Michael Butler Dies: Producer Of Broadway’s ‘Hair’ & Its Film Version Was 95
Michael Butler, the Tony-winning producer who brought Hair to Broadway in 1968 and later produced the film adaptation and many other productions of the show, died Monday. He was 95. His attorney confirmed the news on behalf of Butler’s family but give not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'The Music Man' Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks Related Story Jimmy Fallon Confirms "I'm In!" To Reprise 'Almost Famous' Film Role For Broadway Musical In Drop-By Performances – Update Subtitled “The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical,” Hair, which began life in 1967 at New York’s then-new Public Theater Off Broadway, was...
‘Glass Onion’: Listen to Film’s Opulent and Grand Theme by Composer Nathan Johnson (EXCLUSIVE)
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” composer Nathan Johnson says the key to the film’s score lies in its main theme. “There are different character themes that appear for little moments, and as a piece of music, this embodies what the whole theme is about,” he said.
Shawn Levy in Early Talks to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Film Following ‘Deadpool 3’
Shawn Levy is in early negotiations with Lucasfilm to direct a “Star Wars” movie, Variety has confirmed. There are no further details available about the project, as talks are still in their preliminary stages, and whatever Levy would direct would have to wait until the prolific filmmaker completed at least two other projects on his crowded dance card.
Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek to Star in Kotaro Isaka’s ‘Seesaw Monster’ at Netflix
Netflix has landed the feature film rights to Kotaro Isaka’s novel, “Seesaw Monster.” The film version is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together. Isaka is best known for writing “Maria Beetle,” which was adapted into 2022’s comedic thriller...
YouTube Shorts Launching on TVs
YouTube Shorts, first introduced in the fall of 2020, was originally developed and optimized for mobile creators and viewers. While users have been able to watch Shorts in the YouTube TV app’s regular video player, that isn’t tailored to the format, which allows for videos up to 60 seconds in length.
