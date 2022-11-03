Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
J Skis to open retail location in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new retail ski shop is coming to Burlington just in time for the winter season. J Skis will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 at its new location at 247 Main St. in Burlington. The business is owned by husband and...
WCAX
Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - What began as a small porch fire has damaged a building on Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction. The Essex Junction Fire Department say they were dispatched at 11:11pm for a report of smoke coming from the basement at 167 Autumn Pond Way. Crews found...
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for Outlaw in Irasburg area
COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a two-vehicle crash in Coventry that injured several people. The crash took place on September 17, at the intersection of US Route 5 and Vermont Route 14. Police say Landon Outlaw was traveling north on Route...
WCVB
Monday, November 7: Main Streets and Back Roads of Shelburne, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The 1,400-acre Shelburne Farms is famed for its Vermont cheddar – and gorgeous grounds laid out by Frederick Law Olmsted. The Shelburne Museum is jam-packed with art and oddities. We meet a well-known musician whose side hustle is highlighting “weirdness.” And no trip to Shelburne is complete without a visit to the Vermont Teddy Bear Company.
mynbc5.com
Burlington man crashes car into home in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in a man hitting a home on Main Street on Monday morning. Police said 63-year-old Doug Vachereau of Burlington was driving east on Main Street around 6:43 a.m. when he struck another driver near Our Lady of Grace Church.
WCAX
New winter home for North Country youth soccer players
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh city officials choose theme of this year's holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Plattsburgh holiday parade, and this year the city is leaning on nostalgia to take attendees on a trip down memory lane. This year’s theme is Classic Holiday Toys and Books in a nod to the favorites many children love unwrapping...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
State seeks ideas for keeping large trucks out of Smugglers Notch at local meeting￼
Seth Jensen, deputy director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission, said this project is solely focused on deterring big trucks from using the Notch road, rather than adjusting the roadway to allow them to get through. Read the story on VTDigger here: State seeks ideas for keeping large trucks out of Smugglers Notch at local meeting￼.
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
WCAX
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼
Jonathan Farrell will take over as executive director this month at the Burlington-based agency following the retirement of longtime director Rita Markley. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼.
Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card
A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items.
Colchester Sun
Essex and Essex Junction: A last-minute guide to what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot
ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — Midterm season has arrived which means local candidates are looking for your vote. Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here is a recap of what is at stake on the ballot on the national, state and district level.
mynbc5.com
Killington Resort remains optimistic that snow-covered trails are possible for World Cup
KILLINGTON, Vt. — The unseasonably warm weather we've had so far this month isn't looking good for ski resorts that are hoping to open later this month. In a few weeks, Killington Resort is hoping to have its Superstar trail covered in snow for the start of the Killington World Cup.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges
KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
