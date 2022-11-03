ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynbc5.com

J Skis to open retail location in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new retail ski shop is coming to Burlington just in time for the winter season. J Skis will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 at its new location at 247 Main St. in Burlington. The business is owned by husband and...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - What began as a small porch fire has damaged a building on Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction. The Essex Junction Fire Department say they were dispatched at 11:11pm for a report of smoke coming from the basement at 167 Autumn Pond Way. Crews found...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for Outlaw in Irasburg area

COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a two-vehicle crash in Coventry that injured several people. The crash took place on September 17, at the intersection of US Route 5 and Vermont Route 14. Police say Landon Outlaw was traveling north on Route...
COVENTRY, VT
WCVB

Monday, November 7: Main Streets and Back Roads of Shelburne, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The 1,400-acre Shelburne Farms is famed for its Vermont cheddar – and gorgeous grounds laid out by Frederick Law Olmsted. The Shelburne Museum is jam-packed with art and oddities. We meet a well-known musician whose side hustle is highlighting “weirdness.” And no trip to Shelburne is complete without a visit to the Vermont Teddy Bear Company.
SHELBURNE, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington man crashes car into home in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in a man hitting a home on Main Street on Monday morning. Police said 63-year-old Doug Vachereau of Burlington was driving east on Main Street around 6:43 a.m. when he struck another driver near Our Lady of Grace Church.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

New winter home for North Country youth soccer players

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
WATERBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage

VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

Burlington plane crashes on Long Island

Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges

KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
KILLINGTON, VT

