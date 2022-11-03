Tenure review for professors could be tied to Florida's law that restricts race-related instruction

Read full article on original website
2 million GOP voters cast ballots in Florida before Election Day, outpacing Democrats
Early voting is over and, though mail-in ballots continue to come in, the GOP has a strong advantage going into Election Day Tuesday. As of early Sunday morning, about 2 million Republicans in Florida had already voted by mail or through in-person early voting. That beats the Democrats by more than 337,000 votes.
The mid-term elections are underway. Here's what's going on in Northwest Florida
For information about local races and referendums click here. For information about state and federal races and amendments click here. Nearly 4.92 million Floridians cast ballots so far. Heading into Tuesday’s elections, nearly 4.92 million Floridians had cast ballots by mail or at early voting sites, according to data posted...
Inside a Michigan clinic, patients talk about abortion — and a looming statewide vote
The night before her abortion, Melissa had to travel to another state. She drove overnight from Ohio to Michigan, and didn't reach her hotel until 3 a.m. But just a few hours later, she had arrived on time for her 8 a.m. check-in at the front desk of Northland Family Planning in Sterling Heights, Mich.
Governor issues State of Emergency as Florida prepares for Subtropical Storm Nicole
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Those counties include: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia counties.
