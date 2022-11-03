Mich. School Evacuated After 3rd Threat On Bathroom Wall Found In 10 Days

Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan high school was evacuated today (November 3) after a bomb threat written on the walls of a boys' bathroom was discovered, according to Click on Detroit .

"SLHS is getting bombed" was written on a bathroom wall in South Lyon High School this morning, according to the outlet. After the discovery, the school was evacuated at about 9:15 a.m., according to Superintendent Steve Archibald, and students were moved to a "safe zone" during the investigation.

Oakland County deputies were called to the scene, and bomb sensing dogs from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office searched the building room-by-room, according to Click on Detroit. By 12:30 p.m., the search was completed and the building was cleared for students and staff members to return.

This is the latest in a string of threats written on bathroom walls at the school , according to Click on Detroit. It was just locked down on Monday (October 31) after officials found a message reading "I will shoot this school up today" written on the wall of the first-floor girls' bathroom. On October 25, the school was locked down when someone wrote "Gonna shoot the school up today" on a second-floor bathroom wall.

In addition, a 15-year-old was taken into custody and later charged with a misdemeanor after he wrote on a bathroom wall that someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school on October 4.