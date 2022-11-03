ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

Mich. School Evacuated After 3rd Threat On Bathroom Wall Found In 10 Days

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pIlf_0ixZdZ2D00
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan high school was evacuated today (November 3) after a bomb threat written on the walls of a boys' bathroom was discovered, according to Click on Detroit .

"SLHS is getting bombed" was written on a bathroom wall in South Lyon High School this morning, according to the outlet. After the discovery, the school was evacuated at about 9:15 a.m., according to Superintendent Steve Archibald, and students were moved to a "safe zone" during the investigation.

Oakland County deputies were called to the scene, and bomb sensing dogs from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office searched the building room-by-room, according to Click on Detroit. By 12:30 p.m., the search was completed and the building was cleared for students and staff members to return.

This is the latest in a string of threats written on bathroom walls at the school , according to Click on Detroit. It was just locked down on Monday (October 31) after officials found a message reading "I will shoot this school up today" written on the wall of the first-floor girls' bathroom. On October 25, the school was locked down when someone wrote "Gonna shoot the school up today" on a second-floor bathroom wall.

In addition, a 15-year-old was taken into custody and later charged with a misdemeanor after he wrote on a bathroom wall that someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school on October 4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shooting at Troy apartment complex leaves 1 person dead

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a shooting at a Troy apartment complex on Monday. The shooting happened at around 3:45 pm at the Charter Square Apartment Complex, which is located in the area of Big Beaver & Rochester. Police responded to the complex after receiving...
TROY, MI
9&10 News

From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire

Jasmine Lane is in shock and disbelief after her sons Daquante and Lamonte died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint early Saturday. Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke...
FLINT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy