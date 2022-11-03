SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Do you have any voting concerns? If so, KCRA 3 Investigates wants to hear from you so we can help guide you through any hiccups on Election Day. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, all eligible voters in California and across the country will be asked to vote on which elected officials they want to see in office for the 2022 Midterm Elections.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO