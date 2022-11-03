ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield man charged with murder in connection to August death of man found at town Green

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

An Enfield man was charged with murder Thursday in connection to an August homicide where Enfield police found an unresponsive man in a gazebo on the town Green.

John Narducci, 53, was arrested on a warrant Thursday in connection with the Aug. 10 death of 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy .

A pedestrian walking near the Enfield Street Green reported that there was a body in the gazebo after 2:30 a.m.. Responding officers confirmed the man was dead. The man, later identified as Kennedy, appeared to have multiple stab wounds to the chest. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office determined his manner of death was a homicide.

Kennedy grew up in Suffield and lived in Enfield as an adult. He was a machinist for local tool and die companies and loved music and nature, according to his obituary .

At the time of his death, police said they were “actively pursuing a number of leads” in a homicide investigation.

Investigators connected Narducci to the homicide through evidence obtained from the scene and throughout the investigation, police said. The evidence was examined by a forensic lab at the Connecticut Division of Scientific Service, which connected Narducci to the scene, police said.

Narducci also has pending cases for assault of a public safety, emergency services, transportation or health worker from an arrest on Aug. 10 and another for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon without discharge of a firearm from an arrest on Aug. 18, according to state court records.

